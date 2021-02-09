CUNY ArchitecturalTechnology Professor Identified as Leading Resilience Expert in Biden-Harris Transition, Elected 2021 AIA New York President

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn,NY, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illya Azaroff, an Associate Professor of Architectural Technology at the New York City College of Technology (City Tech), CUNY, has been identified as a leading expert on resilience in the United States and included in the Biden-Harris Administration’s Resilience 21 (R21) coalition group tasked with providing recommendations for its first 100 days.

Resilience 21, comprised of practitioners from across the United States working to safeguard communities from risks due to a changing climate, was created by Samantha Medlock, senior counsel for the U.S. House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis to fill the vacuums in D.C. surrounding resilient strategies.

“It’s an extraordinary group and I am honored to contribute and hope to have lasting impact through our collective effort. I’m glad the White House is open and accepting of these ideas to create a resilient future,” notes Azaroff.

President Biden has already taken action to respond to the recommendations that were shared with the transition team, including directing the Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ) to update National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) guidance, and reinstating Executive Orders 13690 regarding federal flood standards and 13653 regarding the Council on Climate Preparedness and Resilience’s agency adaptation planning.

Put together by Resilience 21 in December 2020, while in constant contact with the transition team, these recommendations will also be presented to select committees in congress and the senate.

Members of Resilience 21 are all recognized recovery and resilience experts who have worked together on such initiatives over the last decade.

The 100-day action plan for the new Administration lays out steps for shifting from crisis response to proactive planning that can at once address the social, economic and environmental challenges facing the nation in the years ahead.

“Creating a resilient, regenerated future requires immediate and substantive action. We must face the challenges of climate change head on, for the health, safety and welfare of our communities.

These recommended actions, once adopted, will initiate a wave of positive change and cascading transformation, to and for all,” states Azaroff.

Professor Azaroff was also recently elected the 2021 American Institute of Architects New York State (AIANYS) President. He will be officially installed at an inauguration on February 20, 2021.

In this new role, he will be leading 10,000 architects within the state of New York.

Regarding this prestigious appointment, Azaroff notes, “Over the course of the last year, during the pandemic, we have learned a great deal about who we are, what our role in the world has been, and what our role can be. We can now recognize that there are better ways to engage the world in our work and in how we engage with one another. Focusing on the future to create a blueprint for a better world is our mandate as AIA New York State. I am honored to represent such an unparalleled body of experts, forward thinkers, and caring individuals who support their communities. I look forward to the role and hope to contribute a great deal in building our communities in a post-COVID world.”

Professor Azaroff is an internationally recognized leader in disaster mitigation, adaptation, resilient planning and design strategies.

Recently, he worked with ANCR/FEMA developing community resilience benchmarking as well on the Hazard Mitigation Plans for U.S. Virgin Islands and New York City.

He regularly works with the city, state and federal agencies, professional societies, not-for-profits, community groups and foreign governments on building resilient capacity. His office is advancing culturally significant community resilience hubs and resilient cluster housing developments under his guidance in several communities across the world.

Prior to coming to New York, he worked in Germany, Italy and the Netherlands on projects ranging from performance, furniture design, production, interior design and small projects to large mixed-use buildings, international airports and urban planning projects.

Professor Azaroff's work has been published in various magazines and books including "Living Large in Small Spaces" by Harry N. Abrams, The New York Times, Village Voice, Oculus Magazine and Architext Magazine, to name a few.

He holds multiple degrees including a Bachelor of Science in Architectural Studies and Bachelor of Arts in Geography from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln, and a Bachelor and Master of Architecture from Pratt Institute, where he graduated with honors. In addition, he has lectured at various institutions including Penn State University, Pratt Institute, New York Institute of Technology and the School for Visual Arts.

He has worked in the field for over 25 years and is the founding principal of +LAB Architects in Brooklyn, which actively embraces new and traditional technologies to enhance building practice and inform design trajectories.

City Tech President Russell K. Hotzler states, “City Tech is honored to have Professor Illya Azaroff selected as a member of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Resilience 21 coalition group.

Recognized as a leading expert on resilience committed to meeting the challenges of climate

change, I could not think of anyone better to serve the new administration in this significant undertaking. A further testament to Professor Azaroff’s status is his recent election as President of the American Institute of Architects in New York State, which represents 10,000 members of his profession.”

For more information about the Resilience 21 initiative and to read the recommendations presented to the Biden-Harris Administration, visit resilientcitiesnetwork.org/resilience-21 .

To read more about Professor Azaroff’s appointment as President of AIANYS, visit www.multibriefs.com/briefs/aianys/AIA-installs.pdf.

