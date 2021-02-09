MEDIA ADVISORY: Wear red for women’s heart health: National day of awareness February 13

Heart disease is still the number one killer of women, yet women are under-studied, under-treated, underdiagnosed, and under-aware when it comes to their heart health.

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Saturday, February 13, Canadians are invited to wear red in recognition of the third annual Wear Red Canada campaign, an important date for raising awareness about women’s heart health. Cities across the country are recognizing the date with official proclamations and illuminating the facades of buildings with symbolic red. Wear Red Canada is an initiative of the Canadian Women’s Heart Health Alliance, powered by the Canadian Women’s Heart Health Centre at the University of Ottawa Heart Institute.



To participate in this year’s social campaign, Canadians are invited to share photos to social media of themselves dressed in red along with important women’s heart health messages and using the hashtag #HerHeartMatters.

To commemorate the date, on Saturday, the Canadian Women’s Heart Health Alliance is hosting a full day of free virtual programming for all Canadians. Presentations from across the country will promote the latest in women’s heart health science, research, and prevention and wellness strategies.

National program:

British Columbia Presents: Her Heart and Brain Matters!

Atlantic Provinces Present: Mental Health: COVID Impact on Cardiovascular Disease (this session will feature a message and performance from international award-winning Canadian soprano Measha Brueggergosman)

Québec Presents: Physical Fitness, Nutrition, and Stress Management

Ontario Presents: Cardiovascular Prevention, Rehabilitation, Treatment and Support for Women with Heart Disease

Manitoba and Saskatchewan Present: Living with Spontaneous Coronary Artery Dissection

Alberta and Nunavut Present: Sex, Gender, and Cardiovascular Disease Throughout the Lifespan

To learn more visit www.wearredcanada.ca.

