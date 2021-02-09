Bectran Unveils Integrated Credit and Contractor Job Sheet Management Solution for the Construction and HVAC Industries

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Bectran, Inc., the leading B2B Credit, Collections and Accounts Receivable Management SaaS platform, announced the official release of its integrated Credit and Contractor Job Sheet Management Solution for the Construction and HVAC Industries. On the one hand, this integrated solution optimizes the Contractor Job Sheet initiation and approval process by eliminating delays in processing through automation while minimizing contractor default risk. On the other hand, it facilitates the combined optimization of credit risk and project execution risk exposures through a unified and self-accounting process management approach.



“The integrated Credit and Contractor Job Sheet Management Solution presents a versatile one-stop solution for credit and job sheet management leveraging the Bectran Universal Risk Management Workflow. Companies should expect to see quick gains in their transactions processing cycle with significantly higher returns on their credit risk and project execution risk exposure management efforts,” said Louis Ifeguni, CEO at Bectran.

Key highlights of the integrated Credit and Contractor Job Sheet Management Solution:

Digitized Job Sheet data. Like all Bectran solutions, the Contractor Job Sheet information is collected on electronic forms that can be analyzed and virtually stored for easy retrieval and auditing. Furthermore, a digitized Contractor Job Sheet allows users to program the application with mandatory fields and intelligent logic that obligates customers to provide complete and accurate information.

Digitized process. Bectran’s digitized Contractor Job Sheet framework brings convenience to the user’s fingertips by allowing access to job data at the touch of a button, instead of forcing the user to wade through reams of physical paperwork. All pertinent paperwork is stored electronically on secured servers that can only be accessed by authorized users. This leads to a highly efficient process, as it reduces paper dependency and the need for administrative functions that come with managing a high volume of jobs.

Configurable Job Sheet form and underlying process. Bectran’s Contractor Job Sheet framework is highly customizable, allowing users to tailor the Contractor Job Sheets according to their business operations. Users can leverage custom fields and logic to obtain high quality project information, allowing Credit Departments to make informed decisions when extending credit. Moreover, the flexible structure of Bectran’s electronic Contractor Job Sheet Management Solution allows users to incorporate additions or changes to their job process, seamlessly and in real time.

The depth of customization does not end with the Contractor Job Sheet application. The Bectran solution also allows users to thoroughly evaluate job information by running the application through a fully customizable and robust scoring model.

Users can configure custom application routing that ensures a job application reaches the appropriate employee or department based on customer input.

Automation of common tasks: data gathering, analysis and decision making. Bectran’s extensive use of smart automation eliminates the need for Credit Department personnel to spend excessive time and energy on administrative actions or mundane activities like data entry.

Users can automatically pre-fill certain fields before the application is pushed to the customer, reducing the probability of errors on the customer’s end. Furthermore, with the use of Bectran’s Auto Decision Manager, the legwork for credit analysis, decision making and customer communications can be automated and accelerated based on a vast set of predetermined criteria.

Availability and Additional Resources

The integrated Credit and Contractor Job Sheet Management Solution is available to our customers today. Additional information can be found on the Bectran website www.bectran.com.

About Bectran

Bectran, the industry leading SaaS platform, has grown rapidly over the years to become the companion toolkit for the Credit Department just as CRM is for the Sales Department. From simple to complex organizations and SMEs to Fortune 500 companies, Bectran has helped companies cut down the time to process and approve credit by over 90% while significantly lowering the risk of credit defaults and the cost of collections.

A growing number of companies are depending on Bectran to manage their Accounts Receivable and Collections. With significant process and task automation, companies are able to cut down the cost of collections by as much as 60-90% while accelerating the cash receipts cycle with complete and accurate cash applications.

Bectran’s clients enjoy the ease, speed and cost-effectiveness of adopting the Bectran platform. New clients are onboarded in a matter of days or weeks. Credit professionals in various industries have described the Bectran platform as the future of the Credit Department.

Source: Bectran, Inc.

Social Media Links: Twitter | LinkedIn

Bectran is a registered trademark of Bectran, Inc.



Media Contact

Hali Sawyer

hali.sawyer@bectran.com

(224) 875-6050



Solutions Contact

Nolan Grandaw

nolan.grandaw@bectran.com

(630) 626-4914