VDart hires Jeffrey Henel, a Metro Detroit native as Director Business Development - Digital Transformation to grow and expand its automotive and manufacturing footprint in the Motor City

/EIN News/ -- DETROIT, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VDart, a global technology services company headquartered in Alpharetta, GA, is pleased to announce the hiring of Jeffrey Henel, a Metro Detroit native as Director Business Development - Digital Transformation.



Jeff is a seasoned executive, business leader and a trusted advisor with over 20 years of experience in business development, consultative selling, services delivery etc. within the automotive, manufacturing and financial services industries. Prior to joining VDart, Mr. Henel worked in a variety of senior leadership positions with NTT DATA, HCL Technologies, and Hewlett Packard (formerly Electronic Data Systems).

“This position was created as part of our growth strategy – to grow and expand our automotive and manufacturing footprint in the Motor City,” said Sidd Ahmed, Founder & CEO of VDart Group.

"VDart’s digital key platform (vouch.io) developed using blockchain technology and the robust fleet management solution combined with other technology solutions and services would help global OEMs, tier1 suppliers, auto dealerships & fleet owners in building next generation solutions as well as connected platforms to support the growing need for mobility on-demand,” said Jeff Henel.

“Jeff is a great addition to the team. He has a well-rounded industry as well as technology background and understands the challenges with connected car, ADAS, mobility, infotainment, telematics etc. We are excited to welcome Jeff to our growing VDart family,” said Mohamed Peeran, Managing Director of VDart.

About VDart

VDart (www.vdart.com) is a high-growth, global digital solutions, product development and professional services firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, with a presence in Canada, Mexico, Belgium, UK, Japan, Australia and India. VDart specializes in providing solutions to solve complex business problems in the automotive/mobility and financial services industries using artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), blockchain, internet of things (IoT), augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) and cloud technologies combined with our products and highly talented people.

The VDart team has developed cutting-edge mobility and vehicle telematics application solutions for clients including global auto manufacturers. Their expertise includes connected vehicle platforms and advanced mobility; development of vehicle to grid (VGI); driver behavior analysis using big data and AI; vehicle health and dashboards; infotainment and safety monitoring; secured over-the-air updates (OTA); mobile application development; HMI/UI design & development; fleet management; and digital keys.

For more information about VDart, visit http://www.vdart.com, or contact Avishek Ganguly at Avishek.g@vdartdigital.com or (678) 685-8650