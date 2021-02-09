Bacardi Launches Mix Lab, A New App That Revolutionizes The Cocktails At Home Experience

Launching on the heels of Bacardi’s 159th anniversary, Mix Lab inspires consumers to create a bar-standard cocktail from home, while supporting the bartending industry at large

Born out of people’s lack of inspiration and confidence in making a cocktail from home, Mix Lab is perfect for cocktail enthusiasts of all levels who, due to the pandemic, have been inspired to become “at-home bartenders.” This has been made evident by the spike in internet searches for “easy cocktail recipes” throughout 2020, resulting in 40% of U.S. consumers being interested in make-at-home cocktail kits (Nielsen CGA 2020 survey). Furthermore, the latest 2021 Cocktail Trends Report from Bacardi highlights that one in four people in the U.S. say they are now making cocktails at home, and one in five people in the U.K. are hosting virtual gatherings from their homes, indicating that the trend of at-home drinking and cocktail-making kits is set to continue into 2021 and beyond.

Mix Lab serves as a one-stop-shop for this expanding community of cocktail lovers, with ultra-personalized recipe recommendations, easy-to-follow video tutorials from expert bartenders and in-app product purchase (currently only available in the U.S.) all in one place. The tools needed for a delicious and simple, yet customized cocktail, are right at the user’s fingertips, and made possible by the following features:

Developed by Bacardi with both the consumer and the bartender in mind, the app allows users to master and experiment with mixology from the comfort of their homes. Furthermore, Mix Lab was designed to give bartenders a platform to share their craft, grow their reputation and gain a following of cocktail enthusiasts by adding their own recipes and uploading video tutorials for users. This past year, the bartending community has struggled as bars and restaurants shut down due to the pandemic, and Mix Lab serves as an innovative way for consumers to show support for this community by trying out their cocktail recipes and “liking” and “sharing” their favorite bartenders.

“We know that there are many cocktail fans out there who simply lack the confidence to mix a better drink at home — a situation that only became more evident while people stayed safe at-home this past year,” said Katie Kirkpatrick, Global Senior Director, Bacardi Owned Platforms. “We created Mix Lab to help people and arm them with the tools they need to master mixology without hesitation. When designing Mix Lab, we also made it a priority to continue to support the bartending industry by giving them a platform to practice and share their craft with fellow cocktail enthusiasts — something more important than ever during the pandemic.”

For seven generations, family-owned Bacardi has worked endlessly to grow a business that directly reflects what consumers and bartenders need and want. As the company celebrates its 159th anniversary with Founder's Day this month, Bacardi is continuing to prioritize innovation and hopes its latest product inspires confidence and new recipes for those who are interested in mixology. Mix Lab is now available to download for free on iOS and Android . For more information, visit www.mixlabcocktails.com or follow Mix Lab on Instagram .

About Mix Lab:

Mix Lab is a new and innovative app, giving consumers the experience of a personalized, well-crafted cocktail at-home and the ability to create new drinks based on the ingredients they have on hand, while also creating opportunities for bartenders to build their name and reputation. Developed by Bacardi, the app offers more than 300 recipes, as well as personalized recommendations curated by the platform, and easy-to-follow video tutorials from expert bartenders to give consumers all the tools they need to make a cocktail like a pro at home. Download the Mix Lab app on iOS and Android , and follow us on Instagram .

About Bacardi:

Bacardi Limited, the largest privately held spirits company in the world, produces and markets internationally recognized spirits and wines. The Bacardi brand portfolio comprises more than 200 brands and labels, including BACARDÍ® rum, GREY GOOSE® vodka, PATRÓN® tequila, DEWAR’S® Blended Scotch whisky, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® gin, MARTINI® vermouth and sparkling wines, CAZADORES® 100% blue agave tequila, and other leading and emerging brands including WILLIAM LAWSON’S® Scotch whisky, ST-GERMAIN® elderflower liqueur, and ERISTOFF® vodka. Founded more than 158 years ago, in Santiago de Cuba on February 4, 1862, family-owned Bacardi currently employs nearly 7,000 people, operates more than 20 production facilities, including bottling, distilling and manufacturing sites in 11 countries, and sells its brands in more than 170 countries. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited. Visit www.bacardilimited.com or follow us on Instagram , LinkedIn or Twitter .

