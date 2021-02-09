Smarter and Faster RCN Angle Encoders from HEIDENHAIN

- To improve performance of machine tools and direct-drive motors -

/EIN News/ -- Schaumburg, IL, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEIDENHAIN is proud to introduce smarter and faster versions of the RCN absolute angle encoders series for use in machine tools requiring high speed, accuracy and contamination resistance. The new models RCN 2001, 5001 and 8001 are especially useful with fast rotating axes and direct-drive motors because the permissible speeds are up to three times higher than older established RCN encoders.

And when paired with an EIB 5211 sensor box, these new RCN encoders will transfer the temperature of the encoder and a direct-drive motor to the control in use. This gives the user the ability to push the system to its thermal load limits which in turn increases production and cost efficiency.

The scanning performance of the new RCN has also been optimized so that any liquid contamination or condensation that enters the encoder will not affect the operation of this encoder which equates to less machine downtime due to encoder failures.

With these recent improvements made to the new RCN encoders, they are ideal for aerospace, medical and turning applications. These applications require highly accurate positioning and high speeds.

The RCN 2001, RCN 5001 and RCN 8001 share the same profile and mounting footprint of the current RCN 2000, RCN 5000 and RCN 8001. They are available with the following interfaces: EnDat22 (FS), EnDat02, Fanuc05 and Mit03-4.

About HEIDENHAIN

DR. JOHANNES HEIDENHAIN GmbH, headquartered in Traunreut, Germany, develops and supports motion control feedback solutions for the machine tool, semiconductor, electronics assembly and test, metrology, automation, medical, energy, biotechnology and other global markets. HEIDENHAIN employs approximately 6,000 people worldwide in its core business activities. The North American subsidiary is HEIDENHAIN CORPORATION, headquartered in Schaumburg, IL, and San Jose, CA, and has been serving the U.S. industry for over 50 years. Here nine company brands are represented. More information at: www.heidenhain.us/about-us

