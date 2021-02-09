Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Rubius Therapeutics to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RUBY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is using its platform to genetically engineer red blood cells into medicines, called Red Cell Therapeutics™, for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced plans to report fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, before market open.

The company will not be hosting a teleconference in conjunction with its financial results press release.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of medicines called Red Cell Therapeutics™. The Company’s proprietary RED PLATFORM® was designed to genetically engineer and culture Red Cell Therapeutics™ that are selective, potent and off-the-shelf allogeneic cellular therapies for the potential treatment of several diseases across multiple therapeutic areas. Rubius’ initial focus is to advance RCT™ product candidates for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases by leveraging two distinct therapeutic modalities — potent cell-cell interaction and tolerance induction. Rubius Therapeutics’ manufacturing site was recently named 2020 Top 5 Best Places to Work in Rhode Island among medium-sized companies by Providence Business News. For more information, visit www.rubiustx.com, follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn or like us on Facebook.

Contacts:
Elhan Webb, CFA
Vice President, Investor Relations
elhan.webb@rubiustx.com

Media: 
Marissa Hanify
Director, Corporate Communications
marissa.hanify@rubiustx.com

Dan Budwick
1AB
+1 (973) 271-6085
dan@1abmedia.com


