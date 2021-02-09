Scapa Healthcare Enhances Manufacturing & Innovation Capabilities at its Knoxville, TN Center of Excellence

To Support New Product Development of Custom Skin Fixation and Topical Solutions for Wound Care, Wearable Medical Devices and Healthcare Consumer Markets

/EIN News/ -- WINDSOR, Conn., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scapa Healthcare, the trusted strategic partner of choice for the world’s leading companies in advanced wound care, consumer wellness and medical device & fixation, announced today the enhancement of its manufacturing and research & development capabilities at its Knoxville, TN center of excellence (COE). The company’s multimillion dollar investments at this facility, have created four innovation and product development labs to provide a collaborative space for the development of new technologies and products; contract design and manufacturing operations for over-the-counter (OTC) drugs; and the installation of high speed automated vision systems that enhance process controls to ensure quality and consistency.



Scapa’s Knoxville COE specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of custom skin friendly fixation solutions including advanced wound dressings, negative pressure wound therapy drapes, consumer bandages, custom wearable solutions for monitoring, fixation and diagnostic devices, and IV dressings. This site also produces topical consumer products including medicated powders and topical OTC drugs.

With 152,000 square feet of manufacturing space and Class 8 Clean Room environment, this state-of-the-art facility is FDA registered for medical device and OTC drug manufacturing, is ISO 9001 & ISO 13485 certified and has ANVISA GMP clearance. The site is fully equipped with advanced high precision converting machines, high-speed automated packaging equipment as well as medical device kit assembly to serve customers in the professional and consumer space.

“Scapa Healthcare has made significant investments in the Knoxville center of excellence to leverage the power of collaboration between our employees and customers to rapidly bring innovative new products to market,” said John Petreanu, president of Scapa Healthcare. “Our customers require not only a dependable partner that provides high-quality products but also a partner that supports their innovation efforts. Our goal is to continue to play an active role as a trusted strategic partner across all our key markets segments, successfully serving our customers to help them meet increasing market demands.”

About Scapa Healthcare

Scapa Healthcare is the trusted strategic partner of choice for the world’s leading companies in advanced wound care, consumer wellness and medical device & fixation. Our strategy is to partner with market leaders to develop and manufacture innovative skin friendly medical device fixation and topical solutions. Through pursuing these partnerships, Scapa now provides integrated services to the top global MedTech companies. Our state-of-the-art facilities enable Scapa Healthcare to offer customers the whole spectrum of production services from inception through to market delivery. For more information visit: scapahealthcare.com or email healthcare@scapa.com

