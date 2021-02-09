Stratus Spotlights Edge Computing ROI and Best Practices for Process Manufacturing Customers at the 25th Annual ARC Industry Forum

Rubberlite and Streamline Innovations to headline workshop, Stratus CTO John Vicente to deliver Edge perspective on IT/OT Convergence

/EIN News/ -- MAYNARD, Mass., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratus Technologies, a global leader in simplified, protected, autonomous Edge Computing platforms, will showcase Edge Computing customer successes at the 2021 ARC Industry Forum, February 8th – February 11th. Stratus and ARC’s Vice President of Consulting, Craig Resnick, will host a workshop to discuss the criticality of Edge Computing, how to manage cost through payback and return of investment, and how customers Rubberlite and Streamline Innovations use Stratus ztC™ Edge and ftServer® to eliminate downtime and enable Industry 4.0 capabilities.



“Edge Computing platforms are enabling remote, secure, and easy-to-deploy solutions, driving faster business value, and becoming much more of a requirement than an option for companies,” according to Craig Resnick, Vice President, ARC Advisory Group. “Without Edge and Digital Transformation, companies will not have the flexibility and agility to maintain a competitive advantage in the new normal.”

Peter Photos, CTO of Streamline Innovations said, “Using Stratus, we have built smart plants that are managed remotely by Artificial Intelligence and visible from any location 24/7. Stratus ztC Edge delivers redundant, dual processing for continuous uptime and virtualization, enabling us to run Ignition for our PLC, a PostgreSQL database, and Python scripts for advanced modeling, AI, and machine learning, all in one box. With this approach, there’s no barrier to building smart equipment to span the entire oil and gas pathway from the wellhead to sales. Edge is the future of IT and OT.”

Jessica Spurlock, Process Automation Engineer at Rubberlite added, “Stratus provides our process with redundant service to prevent single points of failure in a more cost-effective manner than traditional methods. Additionally, Stratus’ technology prevents application downtime rather than just recovering from it. As a result, our critical applications have not experienced any unplanned downtime since the implementation of the Stratus server in 2016 – and the availability of data has led to significant process improvements resulting in an overall 80% reduction in non-sellable material.”

Rubberlite and Streamline Innovations Headline Stratus Workshop

Edge Computing is fundamental for achieving desired outcomes of digital transformation, but IT and OT leaders face the challenge of which projects to prioritize during COVID and beyond. Stratus’ workshop Rationalizing Cost, Payback, and Criticality of Edge Computing for Industry 4.0 Automation Initiatives on Wednesday, February 10th, 1:45pm – 2:30pm ET will share third-party research and case studies from Rubberlite and Streamline Innovations covering Edge Computing deployments in Oil & Gas and Process Manufacturing.

Key takeaways from the workshop will include:

Why and how IT and OT leaders are standardizing Edge Computing

Third party research on the ROI of Edge Computing

Modern use cases highlighting Edge Computing for automation



Speakers:

Craig Resnick, Vice President, Consulting, ARC Advisory Group

Vice President, Consulting, ARC Advisory Group Peter J. Photos , Phd., CTO, Streamline Innovations

, Phd., CTO, Streamline Innovations Jessica Spurlock, Process Automation Engineer, Rubberlite

Process Automation Engineer, Rubberlite Jeffrey Young, Head of Business Development (Americas), Stratus Technologies

Edge Computing that Meets OT and IT Requirements

Edge Computing enables IT and OT convergence in response to increasing demands for tighter integration of information systems to leverage IIoT, I4.0, cloud, advanced analytics, AI and machine learning technologies. On Wednesday, February 10th, 12:00pm – 1:00pm ET, Stratus Chief Technology Officer, John Vicente will join the panel IT/OT Convergence - A Foundation for Digital Transformation to discuss the benefits IT/OT convergence is delivering to manufacturers at the edge.

Panelists include:

Wes Sylvester, Director of Business Development, Cisco Systems

Director of Business Development, Cisco Systems Andreas Hennecke, Product Marketing Manager, Pepperl+Fuchs

Product Marketing Manager, Pepperl+Fuchs John Vicente, Chief Technology Officer

Chief Technology Officer Travis Cox, Co-Director of Sales Marketing

Co-Director of Sales Marketing Erik Rasmussen, OEM Account Manager, Rockwell Automation



