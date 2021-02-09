VSiN and AT&T SportsNet Partner to Bring Sports Betting Content to Pittsburgh

VSiN’s ‘Follow the Money’ Sports Betting and Entertainment Morning Show to Air Weekdays on AT&T Pittsburgh

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSiN , The Sports Betting Network, announced today it has entered into a content distribution agreement with AT&T SportsNet that will deliver credible and actionable sports betting information to Pittsburgh sports fans. Beginning this week, VSiN’s popular morning show, Follow the Money , will air daily from noon ET to 3 p.m. ET on AT&T SportsNet in the AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh territory.

In 2020, Pennsylvanians wagered more than $3.5 billion, ranking the state third, behind only New Jersey and Nevada, for sports betting handle reported among U.S. states. With the launch of this new partnership, VSiN will deliver these enthusiasts the most credible sports betting news, insights and analysis.

Hosted by Mitch Moss and Paul Howard from the VSiN studios in the Circa Resort and Casino, Follow the Money is an informative and entertaining sports talk show that blends actionable sports betting information with irreverent commentary, humor and legendary stories. Veterans of the Las Vegas sports betting scene, Mitch and Paul fuse sports, betting and pop culture to deliver the perfect show to start the day. The show’s line-up of guests introduces an entertaining cast of characters to talk about the action of the day, including professional gamblers, Vegas regulars, sportsbook insiders, pro athletes, and local sports media experts from around the country.

“We’re thrilled to partner with AT&T Pittsburgh to further expand VSiN’s distribution footprint in one of the fastest growing sports betting markets in the country,” said Brian Musburger, founder and CEO of VSiN. “This builds on our existing partnerships with regional sports networks in New York, New England, and Chicago and is a testament to the growing interest in this unique content as well as VSiN’s position as the leading voice in sports betting.”

VSiN broadcasts 24/7 on VSiN.com and the VSiN app, including 18 hours of live content every weekday, keeping sports fans and betting enthusiasts across the U.S. and Canada entertained. The content deal with AT&T Pittsburgh further expands VSiN’s breadth of coverage on streaming services and regional sports networks .

About VSiN

VSiN , The Sports Betting Network, is the first sports media company dedicated to providing news, analysis and proprietary data to the millions of Americans who bet on sports and make gambling a multibillion-dollar industry.

Fueled by award-winning broadcasters and legendary oddsmakers, VSiN informs and entertains these consumers whenever and wherever they want. Fans can access VSiN content through a dedicated iHeartRadio channel, Comcast Xfinity, fuboTV, Sling TV, Rogers’ Sportsnet, NESN, MSG Networks, Marquee Sports Network, TuneIn, VSiN.com, and the VSiN app .

VSiN has newsroom studios in the sports books at the South Point Hotel, Casino and Spa and Circa Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, as well as satellite studios in leading gaming properties across the country.

