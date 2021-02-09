Ink Busters Delivers Skin Confidence Through Laser Tattoo Removal with the Astanza Duality in Las Vegas, NV

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas, Nevada, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ink Busters, Las Vegas’ newest leader in laser tattoo removal, is opening its doors on Saturday, February 13, 2021 featuring the Astanza Duality laser. Ink Busters is a full-service laser tattoo removal practice that offers complete tattoo removal, selective tattoo removal, and fading for cover-up tattoos and tattoo modification. Their mission is to provide safe, fast, and effective tattoo removal to Las Vegas residents and neighboring cities.

“While most people love their tattoos, a large number of tattoo owners end up growing out of their tattoo or feel disappointed when their tattoo doesn’t turn out the way they imagined. Having a permanent reminder of tattoo regret can develop a negative effect on one’s self-esteem and happiness,” said Christian Jones, owner. “At Ink Busters, we do more than just remove unwanted tattoos, we help our customers regain confidence in their skin. We see laser tattoo removal as a reparative tool and are excited to help people erase their regret or make room for new artwork.”

The Astanza Duality laser featured at Ink Busters is a full-powered dual-wavelength Q-switched Nd:YAG laser. This advanced technology produces high peak power and an ultra-quick pulse duration of 6,000 picoseconds to safely penetrate through the skin and shatter ink particles deep within the dermis. The Duality’s 1064 nm and 532 nm wavelengths are safe to use on all skin types and able to treat a wide variety of ink colors.

Ink Busters is currently offering a 5-session package discount for the first 25 people who book an appointment:

XS Tattoo - $199

S Tattoo - $399

M Tattoo - $599

L Tattoo - $799

XL Tattoo - $999

About Ink Busters

Ink Busters is a tattoo removal specialty clinic that removes unwanted tattoos and fades tattoos in preparation for a cover-up. Their team of licensed laser technicians received expert training from New Look Laser College, the world’s leading laser tattoo removal training program. They have the designations of Certified Laser Specialist and Laser Safety Officer and are well-versed in operating advanced Q-switched technology for tattoo removal.

Ink Busters offers complimentary consultations and affordable pricing. To book a free consultation, visit www.inkbusterslv.com or call (702) 443-7095. Ink Busters is located at 2575 Montessouri St #110 Las Vegas, Nv 89117.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to delivering cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, MeDioStar, and DermaBlate systems, Astanza offers its customers a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services to achieve success in this growing field.

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit https://astanzalaser.com/.

Astanza Laser Astanza Laser (800) 364-9010 info@astanzalaser.com