SMILE Becomes the Exclusive Distributor of WSO2 Products in France

Two major open-source leaders join forces to provide added-value API management and shared-data solutions in the French market.

/EIN News/ -- Paris, France and Mountain View, CA , Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMILE, the European leader in digital solutions and WSO2, the leader in digital transformation technology, announced today a partnership in which SMILE is now the exclusive distributor of WSO2 products in France. The distribution agreement builds on the successful partnership that the two companies have had in place since 2014. Together through this latest agreement, SMILE and WSO2 will provide French customers with open-source, business-oriented, API-driven solutions to support their digital initiatives.

Business applications have been in SMILE’s DNA from the very beginning. Headquartered in France, the company has built a network of international agencies with deep expertise in integrating open-source business applications across a range of digital projects. To bring a strong added-value to its clients’ business needs, SMILE relies on the 100% open-source products from WSO2—including API management, integration, identity and access management (IAM), and open banking—which provide the flexibility to deploy applications and services on-premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid environments. As a distributor for WSO2, SMILE will expand on its success as the highest selling reseller of WSO2 in France.

Jean-Philippe Balança, international director of SMILE, comments: “As the leading European open digital company, Smile sustains end-to-end open-source solutions for its customers, from digital interfaces to the data source, itself. At the core of IT and data architectures, we manage data with WSO2’s leading API management solution, as well as IAM, fulfilling this function in an open way. Given SMILE and WSO2’s long-term commitment and trust, we will simplify customers’ projects by offering a single point of contact for their projects, including professional services, products, integration and support.”

SMILE and WSO2 already work together in providing solutions to leading organizations in the French territory, such as La Poste, Crédit Agricole, Société Générale, etc. SMILE and WSO2 will expand their collaboration in deploying a set of comprehensive products to help clients of all sizes, private or public, accelerate their digital transformation and grow their businesses.

Jonathan Marsh, vice president of strategy for WSO2, states: “WSO2’s advanced platform for connecting and securely publishing APIs has seen rapid adoption across France in recent years, driven primarily by the expertise of our key partner SMILE. We are excited to work more deeply with SMILE as our exclusive distributor in the region. The combination of WSO2’s industry-leading products and SMILE’s proven talent for building effective open-source solutions will help customers to adapt and thrive in an increasingly digital business environment.”

About WSO2

Founded in 2005, WSO2 enables the composable enterprise. Our open source, API-first, and decentralized approach helps developers and architects to be more productive and rapidly build digital products to meet demand. Customers choose us for our broad, integrated platform, approach to open source, and digital transformation methodology. The company’s hybrid platform for developing, reusing, running, and managing integrations prevents lock-in through open source software that runs on-premises or in the cloud. With offices in Australia, Brazil, Germany, Sri Lanka, the UK, and the US, WSO2 employs over 700 engineers, consultants, and professionals worldwide. Today, hundreds of leading brands and thousands of global projects execute over 6.2 trillion transactions annually using WSO2 integration technologies. Visit https://wso2.com to learn more. Follow WSO2 on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About SMILE

We are 1700+ digital creative and doers in 7+ countries. Since we were born, our approach is based on a deep understanding of our customers’ market specificities, business and financial perspectives, and their expectations from now onwards to the next years. Our open-source DNA is a huge guarantee of our value proposition. We support our customers to take reliable decisions in technology that enhance their business, such as digital and e-commerce platforms, business applications, Data, embedded technologies & IoT, and Infrastructure management. We are fun and innovative, but also pragmatic and result oriented. We are SMILE, the European leader in Open-Source digital services. www.smile.eu

Molly Ryner Lewis Global Communications for WSO2 molly.ryner@teamlewis.com 619-308-5238