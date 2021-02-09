Billtrust Named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Accounts Receivable Automation Software for Enterprise

/EIN News/ -- LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Billtrust (NASDAQ: BTRS), a B2B accounts receivable automation and integrated payments leader, has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Accounts Receivable Automation Applications for Enterprise 2020-2021 Vendor Assessment (doc # US46791520 , December 2020). Billtrust has made the report excerpt available for download.



“We’re pleased to be recognized as a Leader by the IDC MarketScape, which is emblematic of our organizational commitment to innovation, digital transformation and world-class customer outcomes,” said Steve Pinado, Billtrust President. “With an incredible list of accomplishments in 2020 including upgraded advanced machine learning and new Business Payments Network innovations furthering our ability to digitize B2B payments, we are proud to have delivered an even more complete automation and integrated payments solution to support our customers through the pandemic.”



“Billtrust should be proud to be named a Leader in the Accounts Receivable Automation for Enterprise category,” said Kevin Permenter, Research Manager, Enterprise Applications at IDC. “Businesses of all sizes have turned their focus toward the most fundamental aspects of business — cash management and working capital. As a result, accounts receivable software, especially SaaS software, has been highlighted as a place to get a quick return from digital transformation, automation and integrated B2B payments.”

The IDC MarketScape evaluates a broad set of SaaS and cloud-enabled accounts receivable automation software vendors based on innovation, functionality, range of services, customer satisfaction, cloud capabilities and architecture.

In addition to the IDC MarketScape designation, Billtrust recently won IDC’s SaaS Award for Accounts Receivable Award Customer Satisfaction , placing in the highest scoring group of vendors serving the SaaS Accounts Receivable application market. Billtrust met or exceeded accounts receivable vendor average ratings in 18 key categories related to product usage, implementation and vendor capabilities.

About Billtrust

Billtrust (NASDAQ: BTRS) is a leading provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. Accounts receivable is broken and relies on conventional processes that are outdated, inefficient, manual and largely paper based. Billtrust is at the forefront of the digital transformation of AR, providing mission-critical solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring , online ordering , invoice delivery , payments and remittance capture , invoicing , cash application and collections . For more information, visit Billtrust.com .

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

