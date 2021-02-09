Rapsodo Partners with The Atlanta Braves to Provide Player Development And Recruiting Opportunities to Underserved Communities

As part of Black History Month efforts, the Braves partner with Rapsodo for youth programming to help bridge the critical divide of sports technology access

ATLANTA, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapsodo, the sports data company known for helping athletes analyze real-time metrics to perfect their game, today announces a partnership with the Atlanta Braves and Atlanta Braves Foundation to bring its technology, data and expertise to help level the playing field in the Southeast. To help expand the Braves' diversity programs and initiatives, Rapsodo will join in providing HITTING 2.0 and PITCHING 2.0 units, education, analytics support, and testing access to ten partner HBCU baseball programs in addition to the Braves' local youth development initiatives, such as the RBI Fall Development Program and their 44 Classic.



As their partner, these offerings are aimed at providing young, diverse athletes across the Southeast with the same tools used by all 30 MLB teams. Local youth athletes with limited access to baseball technology and recruiting opportunities now have the chance to evaluate their skills at upcoming training camps and showcases to increase exposure to recruiters for potential scholarship and recruiting opportunities. In addition, the ten HBCU schools now have access to data analytics to capture, track and develop athletes’ progress. Rapsodo’s technology puts these student athletes on equal footing with other colleges across the nation not only from a development standpoint, but by also providing the players and coaches with consistent metrics that allows them to be seen and measured by scouts.

Additionally, Rapsodo will provide HBCU athletes and those individuals participating in the Braves’ youth development programs free access to RapScore – the first standardized test that calculates a score to rank player performance at all levels, and identifies individual strengths and weaknesses based on data to help with player development. RapScore provides players with quantifiable metrics used by scouts for player evaluation, and are available on Rapsodo’s National Database .

“Rapsodo’s technology was created to help athletes reach their greatest potential, and to be able to do this alongside the Braves and provide this opportunity to underserved youth is a great privilege,” said Batuhan Okur, founder and CEO of Rapsodo. “The Rapsodo team is passionate about utilizing our technology to better communities and the game of baseball, and this partnership is a continuation of that mission.”

“The Braves have always sought to change the dynamics of baseball by lowering the barrier to entry to develop the greatest potential and find the best players out there,” said Adrian Williams, senior director of diversity and community. “Our ongoing partnership with HBCUs and incorporating technology into our RBI program has done just that, and we are thrilled to bring Rapsodo on board to continue to elevate the opportunities for these young athletes. Rapsodo’s training technology and analytics are putting these athletes at a much higher advantage of improving their skills and being seen by top recruiters.”

To learn more about the upcoming events the Braves will be hosting in Atlanta, visit: www.braves.com.

The 10 recipient HBCUs are: Alabama A&M University, Alabama State University, Alcorn State University, Clark Atlanta University, Florida A&M University, Grambling State University, Jackson State University, Morehouse College, Southern University, and Tuskegee University.

Rapsodo develops data-driven sports technologies designed to empower athletes and coaches to cost-effectively analyze and improve their game, which is used by thousands of professional and collegiate teams, including all 30 MLB teams. Founded in 2010, the company developed the first affordable golf personal launch monitor, distributed in the USA under SkyTrak . The company continues to focus on delivering a variety of sport training and simulation technologies that allow users to better understand performance through reliable statistics. This ultimately translates into Rapsodo's motto of "Measure to Master." To learn more, visit Rapsodo.com .

Based in Atlanta since 1966, the Braves are the longest continuously operating franchise in Major League Baseball. Since 1991, Braves teams have earned two National League wild cards, 18 division championships, five National League pennants, and a World Series title. Atlanta Braves games are telecast on FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast. Radio broadcasts can be heard in Atlanta on 680 The Fan (AM), Rock 100.5 (FM) and regionally on the Atlanta Braves Radio Network. Follow the Braves at braves.com, facebook.com/braves, and twitter.com/braves.

To learn more about the Atlanta Braves Foundation or to donate visit: braves.com/give