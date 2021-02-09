.406 Ventures Announces The Addition Of Kathryn Reddy As Vice President

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- .406 Ventures, a Boston-based venture capital firm investing in early-stage innovative enterprise technology and digital health companies, announced today the addition Kathryn Taylor Reddy as Vice President to focus primarily on digital health investments.



“We are very excited to have Kathryn join our team. She brings invaluable experience as an operator and an investor in the healthcare industry and shares Liam’s and my passion for improving the way US healthcare is delivered,” said .406 Ventures’ partner, Payal Divakaran.

Since its founding in 2005, .406 has raised over $1 billion across four core funds and two opportunity funds, investing in 65 companies and creating $12 billion of value. The firm continues to focus on identifying early-stage investments through a highly selective, disciplined, founder-optimized approach. The investing team for .406 includes co-founders Liam Donohue and Maria Cirino, as well as long time partners Graham Brooks, Greg Dracon, and Payal Divakaran.

Reddy commented, “I am thrilled to take on this role with a firm and team that I so greatly respect. I have had the privilege of knowing Liam and Payal for many years through the healthcare investing ecosystem in Boston, and I have always admired their approach and portfolio. I look forward to growing with the team and continuing to establish .406 as one of Boston’s most important venture investors.”

Prior to joining .406, Kathryn was a Vice President at BPEA, where she sourced and executed direct investments for BPEA’s Strategic Healthcare fund, a $352M fund that invests in healthcare companies on behalf of Taft-Hartley plans and other institutional investors. She was also on the investment team at Excel Venture Management, a healthcare and life sciences venture capital firm. In addition to her healthcare investing experience, she has also held operational roles working with providers and health plans, including at the Advisory Board Company, Boston Medical Center, and Edenbridge Health.

About .406 Ventures

.406 Ventures is an early-stage technology venture capital firm investing in digital health and enterprise technology companies founded by visionary entrepreneurs. .406 Ventures was founded in 2005 and has $1 billion under management. The .406 Ventures team is comprised of entrepreneurs and operators who became investors to apply real world experience and strong company-building skills to create value for entrepreneurs and LPs. The firm leads, or co-leads, first institutional investment rounds in market-changing digital health and enterprise IT companies and world-class operators, who move quickly and embody successful entrepreneurial DNA with their passion, creativity and endurance. http://www.406ventures.com

