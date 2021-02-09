REPEAT -- MEDIA ADVISORY: Coalition of Ontario unions hold press conference on lawsuit against wage restraint legislation
TORONTO, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A coalition of over 40 Ontario unions are holding a media conference on Tuesday, February 9 at 9:00 a.m., via Zoom, to provide an update on the legal challenge to legislation which severely limits wages and benefit increases for public sector workers, Bill 124.
The coalition says Bill 124 violates bargaining rights enshrined in the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. This violation is particularly atrocious in the midst of the COVID-19, where public sector workers have been on the front lines of this crisis while being held to wages below the rate of inflation.
Speakers will include:
- Patty Coates, President, Ontario Federation of Labour
- Fred Hahn, President, CUPE Ontario
- Sharleen Stewart, President, SEIU Healthcare
- Steven Barrett, Managing Partner, Goldblatt Partners
WHEN: Tuesday February 9, at 9:00 a.m. – 9:45 a.m.
WHERE: Zoom livestream
Media are encouraged to pre-register for Tuesday’s media conference on Zoom here:
