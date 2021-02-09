Wilsonart® Home Takes Center Stage at KBIS 2021

Leading brand unveils new surface innovations and designs for residential environments

/EIN News/ -- TEMPLE, Texas, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imagine having nature’s very best colors, shapes and textures at your fingertips to create endless design possibilities within the home. Wilsonart, a world-class innovator of next-generation engineered surfaces, is bringing the beauty of nature to residential design with the introduction of Wilsonart® Home at the 2021 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS). A curation of its most sought-after collections, Wilsonart Home offers designs inspired by the world around us and keeps the whole design space in mind with surfaces that are versatile enough to be used anywhere – on countertops, cabinets, walls and everything in between.



“Our designers take inspiration from nature to create innovative engineered surfaces that make spaces come alive,” said Danielle Mikesell, global vice president of marketing and design at Wilsonart. “Wilsonart Home is a transformative curation of high-performance collections designed to elevate residential design by offering endless inspiration and cutting edge products to enhance all of life’s moments – beautifully, efficiently and sustainably. Plus, Wilsonart Home offers the residential industry the same unparalleled design leadership, superior products, curated design collections, and unmatched service and quality for which the Wilsonart brand has been known for 65 years.”

Artistry Collections

At the center of Wilsonart Home is the Artistry Collections, which are designed to bring the best of Wilsonart into residential environments with collections curated by the finest designers in the world. Keeping the whole space in mind, the collections bring together colors, textures and surface varieties that elevate and inspire. The new Classic Neutrals collection takes the guesswork out of designing with a coordinated palette that brings established designs to emerging trends for all spaces of the home. With the Artistry Collections, design professionals and homeowners are inspired to imagine endless possibilities and can be confident in their choices. For more information on the Wilsonart Artistry Collections, visit Wilsonart.com/athome.

Wilsonart ® Quartz Calacatta Collection

Making its official debut at KBIS is the new Wilsonart® Quartz Calacatta Collection. This premium Wilsonart Home offering features unique designs inspired by Calacatta marble, derived from Italy’s Carrara region. Available in an array of designs with vibrant whites and deep, elegant veining, the collection timelessly and effortlessly complements a wide variety of interiors and provides an environmentally sustainable choice while offering one of the world’s most sought-after marble looks. Wilsonart Quartz is man-made, using state-of-the-art technology that gives architects, designers and homeowners color consistency throughout slabs, and allows for a beautiful installation. Furthermore, engineered quartz offers the best of both worlds: a coveted look combined with daily ease of maintenance and long-term durability. For more information on the Wilsonart Quartz Calacatta Collection, visit Wilsonart.com/calacatta.

Wetwall™ Water-Proof Wall Panel System

Transforming bathroom design, the Wetwall Water-Proof Wall Panel System continues to make a splash for Wilsonart at KBIS. With a collection of 15 beautiful, water-proof, lightweight panels that are perfect for wet area applications, Wetwall can transform everything from shower walls and bath surrounds to accent walls and cladding. The patented water-proof solution brings high-end style to design professionals and homeowners without the need for grout or disruptive demolitions. The collection offers on-trend designs that have been developed by the Wilsonart design team to complement popular bath materials and fit nearly any style or environment. Wetwall is easy to install in as little as two and a half hours and goes over gypsum board, green board and fiberboard. It can even be installed over existing tile, and because it is a grout-free surface, it offers worry-free, easy maintenance. Wetwall can transform any wet space into a personal oasis and offers builders and remodelers simplicity while providing homeowners with long-term durability and ease. For more information on Wetwall, visit Wetwall.com.

Wilsonart ® Residential Design Council

In addition to showcasing its latest product offerings for the home during KBIS 2021, Wilsonart will be vetting residential design professionals to join the new Wilsonart® Residential Design Council. As part of the council, members will receive a sneak peek into the product development process and collaborate with Wilsonart designers to share market trends, preferences and design expertise. Select members will be invited to participate in the annual Design Council Summit in Austin, Texas. To apply for selection to the Wilsonart Residential Design Council, visit Wilsonart’s virtual booth at wilsonartengineeredsurfaces.kbisconnect.com/.

Wilsonart Home, including the Artistry Collections, Wilsonart Quartz and the Wetwall Water-Proof Wall Panel System, will be on display during KBIS in Wilsonart’s virtual booth at wilsonartengineeredsurfaces.kbisconnect.com/. For more information about Wilsonart Home, visit Wilsonart.com/athome.

About Wilsonart

Wilsonart, a world-leading engineered surfaces company, is driven by a mission to create surfaces people love, with service you can count on, delivered by people who care. The Company manufactures and distributes High Pressure Laminate, Quartz, Solid Surface, Coordinated TFL, Edgebanding and other decorative engineered surface options for use in the office, education, healthcare, residential, hospitality, and retail markets. Operating under the Wilsonart®, Arborite®, Bushboard, Durcon®, KML, Laminart®, Mermaid™, New Leaf™, Polyrey®, Ralph Wilson®, Resopal®, Shore™, Technistone® and Wetwall™ brands, the company continuously redefines decorative surfaces through improved performance and award-winning designs.

