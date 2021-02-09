Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Denver Names Reza Esfahani Medical Director

/EIN News/ -- New Medical Director brings two decades of expertise to Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Denver

DENVER, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Denver, which will open its doors in March, announced Dr. Reza Esfahani as its new Medical Director. Dr. Esfahani brings over 20 years of experience in Acute Hospital Medicine and over 10 years of Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospital Medical Directorship. Dr. Esfahani is a certified Medical Director and board-certified in family medicine as well as other specialties in post-acute care. During Dr. Esfahani’s previous medical directorship and leadership, he developed the Stroke Program, which received the Gold Seal of approval from the Joint Commission for the Accreditation of Healthcare Organization with numerous American Heart Association and American Stroke Association awards.

"I am honored and excited to serve the community as the Medical Director for Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Denver,” said Dr. Esfahani. “From our thoughtfully-designed hospital to our dedicated team of inpatient rehabilitation experts, Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Denver is committed to delivering an elevated standard of care that puts patients and their families first.”

Dr. Esfahani was most recently the Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospital Medical Director at Long Term Care & Rehab Consultants PLLC, a medical practice he founded, which consists of over 30 medical professionals who provide post-acute medical care throughout the state of Colorado. He received his respiratory therapy degree from Northwestern University Medical School in Chicago, followed by his bachelor’s degree in biology and chemistry from the Loretto Height College in Denver. He went on to earn a master's degree in public health from the University of Colorado, followed by his doctorate in osteopathic medicine from the University of Health Sciences in Kansas City, Missouri. Dr. Esfahani completed his residency in family medicine at Denver's Centura St. Anthony's Hospital.

As the Medical Director of Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Denver, Dr. Esfahani will manage each patient's medical rehabilitation plan of care to effectively transition them from their initial diagnosis through acute care and rehabilitation, and ultimately back to their community.

About Reunion Rehab Hospital Denver
Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Denver, located northeast of downtown Denver and adjacent to The Shops at Northfield, a regional shopping destination of nationally known stores such as Bass Pro Shops, Target, and Macy’s, is designed to provide comprehensive, high-quality post-acute medical rehabilitation therapies to a wide variety of patients. At this state-of-the-art Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospital, our clinical team will embrace new tools and processes to give patients with functional, occupational or cognitive disorders a positive outcome and an opportunity to return to the lives they love. The 40-bed Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Denver is slated to open in March 2021 and will bring more than 100 full-time jobs to the area. For more information, please visit www.reunionrehabhospital.com and check out Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact Information: Katie Eng, katie@reunionrehabhospital.com


