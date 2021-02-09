ValueSelling Associates Congratulates Winners in the 15th Annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service

2021 Stevie Award winners drive results using the ValueSelling Framework

RANCHO SANTA FE, Calif., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ValueSelling Associates, Inc., the creator of the ValueSelling Framework®, a proven formula for accelerating sales results, congratulates all of the winners – including its clients and associates who received 18 Stevie Awards – in the 15th Annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Winners will be recognized during a virtual awards ceremony on April 14.



The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world’s leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

“We applaud the exceptional accomplishments of all the finalists, especially given the unique challenges of the past year,” said Julie Thomas, president and CEO of ValueSelling Associates. “The caliber of the sales professionals and results-driven companies continues to rise each year. We look forward to celebrating this international recognition.”

Winning client organizations that use the ValueSelling Framework include First Western Trust, JAMPRO, Justworks, Paylocity, and ServiceNow. The ValueSelling Framework is a proven formula for accelerating sales results; hundreds of thousands of professionals around the world use this framework because it works.

Two providers of the ValueSelling Framework, JB Bush and Visualize, Inc., received awards in the Sales Training Practice and Sales Consulting Practice of the Year categories.

Chad Sanderson, Managing Partner of ValueSelling Associates, received a Gold Stevie Award for Sales Training and Education Professional of the Year.

“In the toughest working environment in memory for most organizations, 2021 Stevie Award winners still found ways to innovate, grow sales, please their customers, and secure new business,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. “The judges have recognized and rewarded this, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success. We look forward to recognizing them on April 14.”

At the Stevie Awards event, ValueSelling Associates will also deliver its own award that recognizes leadership in creating an organizational focus on value through the adoption of the ValueSelling Framework. This year, the Paylocity sales leadership team, including Josh Scutt, VP of Sales, and Ryan Bonvillian, Regional VP of Sales-Enterprise, will receive the ValueSelling Associates Excellence in Sales Transformation Award. Using the ValueSelling Framework, the company has realized tremendous sales growth while driving a cultural and sales transformation based on customer value.

2021 Stevie Award Winner Detail

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 51 nations, were evaluated in this year’s competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 160 professionals worldwide, working in nine specialized judging committees.

This year’s winners include ValueSelling Associates’ clients and associates who received Gold, Silver, and Bronze-level recognition – 18 awards in total – in the following categories:

First Western Trust, specializing in private and commercial banking, received one Silver and one Bronze Stevie Award.

Silver Stevie Winner for Sales Enablement Program of the Year

Bronze Stevie Winner for Sales Director of the Year, John Sawyer, Chief Investment Officer



JAMPRO (The Jamaica Promotions Corporation), which promotes investment and export opportunities, received two Gold, one Silver and one Bronze Stevie Award.

Gold Stevie Winner for Sales Process of the Year

Gold Stevie Winner for Business Development Executive of the Year, Diane Edwards, President

Silver Stevie Winner for Woman of the Year in Sales, Diane Edwards, President

Bronze Stevie Winner for Sales Distinction of the Year - All Other Industries



Justworks, the nation’s fastest-growing HR technology company, received two Gold Stevie Awards.

Gold Stevie Winner for Sales Diversity and Inclusivity Initiative of the Year

Gold Stevie Winner for Most Valuable Response by a Sales Team



Paylocity, a leading provider of cloud-based HR and payroll software solutions, received three Gold and one Silver Stevie Award.

Gold Stevie Winner for National Sales Team of the Year

Gold Stevie Winner for Field Sales Team of the Year

Gold Stevie Winner for Sales Management Team of the Year

Silver Stevie Winner for Sales Process of the Year

ServiceNow, with its cloud-based service automation platform, received one Gold and one Bronze Stevie Award.

Gold Stevie Winner for Sales Training or Coaching Program of the Year - Technology Industries

Bronze Stevie Winner for Award for Innovation in Sales - Technology Industries



JB Bush, a leading provider of the ValueSelling Framework, received a Silver Stevie Award.

Silver Stevie Winner for Sales Training Practice of the Year



Visualize, Inc., a sales performance firm that helps clients drive revenue through the mastery of the ValueSelling Framework, received one Gold and one Silver Stevie Award.

Gold Stevie Winner for Sales Consulting Practice of the Year

Silver Stevie Winner for Sales Training Practice of the Year



ValueSelling Associates received a Gold Stevie Award.

Gold Stevie Winner for Sales Training or Education Professional of the Year, Chad Sanderson, Managing Partner



A summary of these winners is available at: www.valueselling.com/results/awards/stevie-awards-2021.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of the 15th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include Sales Partnerships, Inc., and ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

About ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

ValueSelling Associates is the creator of the ValueSelling Framework®, the practical and proven sales methodology preferred by sales executives around the globe. Since 1991, ValueSelling Associates has helped thousands of sales professionals increase their sales productivity and realize immediate revenue growth. We offer customized training to FORTUNE 1000, mid-sized and start-up companies to keep it simple and drive sales results. www.valueselling.com

Media Contact:

Maria Doyle

Doyle Strategic Communications

781-964-3536

maria@doylestratcomm.com

