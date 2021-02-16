Compleat Restorations Offers COVID-19 Cleaning Services, Disinfecting & Mitigation Included with Service
Compleat Restorations, serving Lancaster, York, and Ephrata PA, offers COVID-19 cleaning services that include full disinfection. Residential and commercial.
Compleat Restorations is prepared to assist local businesses by cleaning and disinfecting spaces in an effort to mitigate the spread of infectious viruses such as COVID-19.”LANCASTER, PA, USA, February 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Protecting the community has always been the goal at Compleat Restorations. That is why they are pleased to offer COVID-19 cleaning services as part of their infectious disease mitigation department.
"Our understanding, according to key sources of information including the WHO and CDC, is that the virus can last on surfaces up to 17 days following exposure," says the company website. This is the reason people should invest in professional COVID-19 cleaning services.
Viral and bacterial infections are threats that need a decontamination strategy that will include long-term protection against future threats. The professionals at Compleat Restorations have been dealing with that treatment for many years.
Founded in 1978 using the Old English spelling of “Compleat”, it was created as a company that performed restoration services on insurance claims. Since then, their service offerings have expanded to meet the needs of the current times.
Now more than ever, it is imperative for commercial properties to be sanitized and disinfected. Hospitals, long-term care facilities, businesses, stores, and restaurants all need infectious disease mitigation. Bacteria and viruses are invisible threats that can be active on surfaces for long periods. This means that all surfaces, not just frequently touched ones, need to be thoroughly disinfected. This is the only way to combat the threat of spreading harmful germs.
Facilities that have remained open during the pandemic are at the highest risk for having the COVID-19 virus inside the building and need infectious mitigation services. While personal protective equipment can help to reduce transmission risk between individuals, there is still a threat of infection from surfaces.
“Compleat Restorations is an exclusive provider and applicator of BioSpray D2, which is a hospital-grade disinfectant that kills 99.9% of detectable pathogens and is safe on a wide variety of surfaces, making it an ideal solution for medical facilities,” according to the company website. They have been responding to outbreaks and providing sterilization services to the Lancaster, York, and Ephrata area for years. Their techniques and procedures have been certified by the American Bio-Recovery Association (ABRA) and they are 1 of only 3 certified bio-recovery contractors in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
Business owners have to take immediate and drastic measures to secure their location and eliminate the virus from their property. Many businesses don’t have the equipment, supplies, or manpower it takes to completely eradicate the germs that are lurking within their walls.
The specialized infection control and decontamination unit at Compleat Restorations has successfully responded to other outbreaks including MRSA, Norovirus, and HIV. They have the training that is needed to put together a solid plan for any business to move forward.
Catastrophic losses can be avoided or handled quickly to minimize damage. Other services that Compleat Restorations and Compleat Environmental Services offer include:
• Water damage restoration
• Fire damage restoration
• Disaster restoration
• Mold mitigation
• Asbestos mitigation
• Biohazard clean up
• Crime scene/trauma clean up
• Business emergency planning
• Healthcare cleaning
• COVID-19 cleaning services
• Viral and bacterial infection control
• Terminal cleaning
• Biospray
• Large loss restoration
Well-equipped and well trained, no restoration or mitigation project is too large for the team at Compleat Restorations. Emergency services are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
For COVID-19 cleaning services or more information on other services, call (800) 699-1176 or visit the company website at CompleatRestorations.com
