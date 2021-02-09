Alexander Rekeda Details the Best Travel Spots in Mexico's Yucatan
HOBOKEN , NJ, UNITED STATES , February 9, 2021
Rich in history and culture, Mexico's Yucatan peninsula has something for everyone, according to Alexander Rekeda. Rent a car or travel by public bus to see the wonders of this area from ancient ruins to quiet fishing villages. Fly into Cancun and then your first wonderful stop should be the ruins at Chichen Itza. You can no longer climb the great step pyramid, but simply being in its presence is awe-inspiring enough, says Alexander Rekeda. The ancient site was once a thriving city and today you'll find merchants selling their wares and lots of tourists snapping pictures, according to Alexander Rekeda.
South of Chichen Itza, along the coast, is Tulum. This area isn't as built up as Cancun but does have its fair share of tourists, according to Alexander Rekeda. The beaches are pristine, if the surf is a bit rough at times, and you can visit the ancient seaside ruins of Tulum then go for a picnic and a dip in the ocean before returning to your hotel or moving on to your next exciting destination.
From Tulum, according to Alexander Rekeda, go inland to Merida. This colonial city is replete with excellent restaurants, unique hotels, and a town square where you can hear music, buy arts and crafts, and enjoy the festive atmosphere. There are also museums to browse during the day. A favorite spot of Alexander Rekeda is just West of Merida. It's the small fishing village of Celestun. Here you can stay at an inexpensive boutique hotel for a little as $30 a night. Alexander Rekeda happened to be visiting this town on Mexico's Independence Day. "Everyone was in traditional clothing dancing all night. The vibe was incredible and I can't wait to go back again," says Alexander Rekeda.
An interesting fact about the Yucatan is that this is where a meteor struck the Earth and allegedly killed off the dinosaurs. "Because of the meteor strike, the Yucatan has become an energy vortex, similar to that in Sedona, Arizona. This gives the area profound energy that can be felt everywhere you go, but especially so in Tulum and Merida, two of my favorite spots on the Yucatan," says Alexander Rekeda.
