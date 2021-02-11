Vitafluence.ai announces partnership with ADAT - a leading parents' group for Autism in Kenya
Partnership will place the voice of the neuro-diverse individual and family squarely at the core of innovative digital health solutions for improved outcomes
We will work together to elevate the experience of the neuro-diverse community, improve access to care, increase awareness and do so in compliance with privacy regulations such as GDPR & KDPA”KRONBERG & NAIROBI, GERMANY & KENYA, February 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vitafluence.ai GmbH announces partnership with Arthur’s Dream Autism Trust (ADAT) in Kenya, a non-profit that focuses on advocating for the rights and inclusion of people with Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD). Vitafluence.ai will provide support with delivering digital screening, assistive diagnoses and the therapeutic tools for improved identification, screening, and early intervention to improve outcomes for individuals living with ASD.
— Dr. Wamuyu L. Owotoki
Vitafluence.ai, a German Medtech start-up and leader in the compassionate Artificial Intelligence (AI) field, announced its partnership with ADAT to ensure the views and inputs of individuals and the families with ASD are at the core of its digital diagnostics and therapeutics solutions. ADAT will facilitate engagement with key stakeholders in the autism community as well as maintain a strong network for the “voice of the individual” to be strongly reflected in future digital health solutions. Vitafluence.ai and ADAT will create awareness and influence public perceptions and policies to improve the lives of individuals living with ASD and other comorbidities. ASD is a complex neurodevelopmental disorder that is characterized by social, communication, learning, and attention deficits that can have severe negative consequences for the affected individuals and their families. ASD typically occurs with associated mental comorbidities such as ADHD, Anxiety Disorders, and Depression. One in 54 children are diagnosed with ASD according to the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Globally, the occurrence rate is between 1-2 percent of the population. Males are diagnosed more frequently than females and those from low-income areas tend to be diagnosed less frequently. “In addition to improving access to digital health screening and therapeutics care in Kenya, Vitafluence.ai and ADAT will work towards elevating the experience of the neuro-diverse community, improve access to fact-base information across the country, increase awareness and ensure that individual records are protected in compliance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the Kenya Data Protection Act. Vitafluence.ai will afford ADAT’s members the opportunity to experience and access state-of the-art digital therapies and solutions.” says Dr. Wamuyu Owotoki, Co-Founder and head of Medical / Scientific operations at Vitafluence.ai GmbH. “When a parent notices non-typical behavior in their child, they immediately begin to worry about what it may mean. In the past, accessing an autism or other disability diagnosis has meant spending money many do not have to pay for an assessment, travel to the assessment centre and then puzzle over the piece of paper given to you, often without further guidance. Our partnership with Vitafluence means that Parents and caregivers of children with disabilities can reduce the cost of an assessment and can literally get an answer in the time it takes to finish a cup of tea or coffee.” says Jaki Mathaga, Founder, Arthur’s Dream Autism Trust and a leading advocate for the individuals living with ASD and associated conditions.
About Arthur’s Dream Autism Trust:
ADAT is a nonprofit organization that focuses on advocating for inclusive access to education for individuals with an autism diagnosis, organizes trainings for parents and families of individuals living with ASD and works conjointly with partners to raise resources for parents with individuals living with ASD, with or without other comorbidities.
Contact:
Jaki Mathaga
Founder Arthur’s Dream Autism Trust Kenya\n
Tel: +254729404210
E-Mail:info@adatfoundation.org
https://www.adatfoundation.org
About Vitafluence.ai GmbH
Vitafluence.ai is a data and Artificial Intelligence (AI) start-up with the mission of connecting the dots to create ethical, representative, and compassionate AI-powered healthcare solutions that improve human experienced quality of life and bridge the healthcare access gaps. The company focuses on conditions that are considered to have gender, ethnic, and age biases such as on Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD).
Contact:
Dr. Wamuyu L. Owotoki
Vitafluence.ai Westerbachstr. 23, D-61476 Kronberg i. Ts.
+49 6173 7838281
