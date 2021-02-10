Craft Beer Marketing Awards Competition: 2021 Entry Deadline Extended and LIVE Awards Ceremony Date Announced
France-Based Judges Join Unique Awards Program as it Expands Worldwide in Second Year and Adds New Pandemic and Human Rights CategoriesNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Craft Beer Marketing Awards (CBMAs) announced that its 2021 competition is extending its entry deadline through March 15, 2021. The winners will be announced on Thursday, May 13, 2021 during a LIVE streamed virtual awards broadcast of the ceremony.
“The interest and enthusiasm from breweries around the world has been amazing since we went global this year,” said Jim McCune, Co-founder of the CBMAs. “We’re also excited that the CBMAs now invited hard seltzer, cider, and mead to compete. It’s going to be wild!”
For 2021, several France-based judges have joined the CBMAs judging panel, made up of more than 350 other industry professionals, to review entries from around the globe.
Founded in 2019, the CBMAs is the only program that awards and celebrates the very best beer marketing, as well as the teams and individuals behind them. Breweries, their agencies, artists, and marketing partners are all invited to enter their top work for competition.
The presenting sponsor of the CBMAs is Hillebrand, the world’s leading global beverage logistics company. “We’re so happy the CBMAs have expanded their awards program internationally,” said Prabh Hans, VP Domestic Services of Hillebrand North America. “We service beer customers all over the world and are excited that they can now be recognized and celebrated for their incredible beer-related marketing and design.”
The 2021 CBMAs consist of over 30 categories that cover all aspects of brew marketing – from labels to logos and tap handles to taprooms. Most notably new for this year are two special categories reflecting recent events: “Pandemic Marketing,” which looks at original marketing done during the COVID-19 outbreak, and “Human Rights,” to celebrate those who support the fight for equality for all via different forms of marketing and design.
Region 3 France-Based Judges
As stated, the CBMAs judges panel grew to include beer industry professionals from France:
Paolo Bouquin, France @paolobeerlover
Alexandre Caillarec, France naartbeerpainting.com
Emma Inch, France fermentationonline.com
Jacopo Mazzeo, France jacopomazzeo.com
Thomas Preston, France fermentis.com
You can see the full judges panel here: https://craftbeermarketingawards.com/2021-judges-panel/
Paolo Bouquin (@paolobeerlover), is a Market Development Manager based in Paris, France.
“I started my career in beer by homebrewing and connecting with craft beer lovers and professionals in Paris and around Europe,” Bouquin said. “I joined the lambic brewery “Mort Subite” early 2017, passed my Certified Cicerone certification in 2018 and took the role of market development manager at Heineken early 2019 working closely with great breweries such as Beavertown, Brixton Brewery and Oedipus. I always admired the capability of craft breweries to adapt to consumer’s needs that keeps evolving and their ability to innovate via great products and outstanding packaging & communication. I decided to join the panel of judges because it’s a great opportunity to get to know breweries and beer professionals all over the world and to evaluate great examples of innovation via packaging and visual identity.”
Alexandre Caillarec is a painter and co-creator of Beerpainting (naartbeerpainting.com)
“We invented the concept of beerpainting with my partner Nicolas Thollot-Arsac,” Caillarec said. “We paint with a beer bottle as our only tool. I wanted to be a judge to get to know people from different fields in the beer business.”
Dr. Jacopo Mazzeo is a freelance drinks journalist and consultant for the British Guild of Beer Writers Board of Directors (jacopomazzeo.com)
“In an overcrowded beer market, brewing delicious beer isn’t enough; the way a brewery market its products to the public can make the difference between its success and its failure,” Dr. Mazzeo said. “As a drinks journalist and consultant, I experience this on a daily basis. Joining this year’s CBMAS jury panel offers me a chance to dive deep into the latest trends in beer marketing and identify the breweries that excel in communicating their message to the public.
Thomas Preston is a Digital Marketing Manager for Fermentis.
“Despite being British, I grew up in northern France, close to Belgium so very early on I was introduced to the joys of beer – of all kinds. The romance began with Belgian beers and developed steadily through my travels and tastings,” Preston said.
“In 2019, I joined Fermentis, one of the leading companies in yeast and fermentation solutions for beverages. My experience there really broadened my beers horizons and got me into the careful and deliberate approach of tasting beer rather than just drinking it. In fact, I am part of the Fermentis beer panel, which means I’m lucky enough to taste some amazing – and sometimes unusual – beers on a weekly basis.”
“I’ve been in marketing for over 10 years, especially digital, and still own a personal business specialized in web design and graphic design. I’m a strong believer in creativity as a key component of marketing. Being creative and original in one’s design is a great way to stand out. I’m really excited to be joining the CBMAS as a judge since it’s the perfect combo of two things I love – beer and design. The potential is huge and I’m sure we’ll be seeing some amazing ideas.”
A panel of over 350 influential and respected experts in beer, marketing, and design will judge each category. The CBMAs judging process is a robust, credible, and transparent digital scoring system. To see the full list of categories, visit https://craftbeermarketingawards.com/categories/
Entries are divided up into five regions across the globe:
• The Americas
• UK
• Europe
• APAC – Asia and Pacific (including Australia and New Zealand)
• MENA, Africa and Beyond
Winners receive the CBMAs’ “Crushie,” designed by the same NYC awards firm that created the Emmy Award and MTV Moonman Trophy. Platinum and Gold Crushies will be awarded in each region. A newly designed Global Crushie will be awarded to those who opt-in to be judged at the global level in addition to being nominated as a regional entry.
Entries are open to anyone involved in marketing within the brewing industry – including cider, hard seltzer, and mead – across the world. For additional information, visit: https://craftbeermarketingawards.com/
