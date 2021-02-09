Franchise Gator Announces Mosquito Mary’s as a Top Emerging Franchise in 2021
The prominent franchise directory selected Mosquito Mary’s as number 14 on the list.
The word is out that we have a system that operates seamlessly and making this list on Franchise Gator is a testament to our hard work.”FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mosquito Mary's has been selected as a Fastest Growing Franchise in 2021 according to a list published by Franchise Gator. This year marks the 8th year that the online franchise directory has published a Fastest Growing Franchises ranking list.
Mosquito Mary’s has seen explosive growth since its launch at the tail end of 2020. The brand, who boasts proprietary mosquito and tick repellent technology, has rapidly spread into new markets and is already operating in five states from Massachusetts to South Carolina. “Once we developed the franchise model and launched, we saw immediate traction,” stated Nick Spencer, Founder of Mosquito Mary’s. “Our strategy has always been to ensure a support system that keeps our franchisees successful and our customers happy. The word is out that we have a system that operates seamlessly and making this list on Franchise Gator is a testament to our hard work.”
The ranking system and the highly coveted Franchise Gator titles were created as a resource to help future franchise owners identify franchises on the rise. "Strong growth is one of many areas a prospective franchisee should look at when evaluating a franchise brand," said Eric Bell, General Manager at Franchise Gator. “There are 2 sides to the growth coin — selling new units and not losing those that are up and running. Growth in franchise units is a figure prospective franchisees should be looking at during the exploration process.”
Mosquito Mary's is ranked as the number 14 franchise on the Fastest Growing Franchises list.
“Congratulations to Mosquito Mary's for making the Fastest Growing Franchises list,” says Bell. “More units equals more royalty dollars which is the cornerstone to a successful system. One that future franchisees are going to be lucky to join.”
About Mosquito Mary’s
Mosquito Mary’s is a family-operated business that provides mosquito and tick control services. The company prides itself on a keen understanding of the importance of keeping family, pets, and the environment safe. The company uses people and pet friendly mosquito and tick control solutions through a proprietary blend of essential oils and plant extracts. For more information on Mosquito Mary’s pest control services for your home or workplace, visit www.mosquitomarys.com. To find out more about the franchise opportunity, visit www.mosquitomarysfranchising.com.
