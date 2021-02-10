Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 962 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,372 in the last 365 days.

Mosaics Lab Awarded Best of Houzz 2021

Handmade Mosaic Murals and Mosaic Designs by Mosaics Lab

Handmade Mosaic Murals by Mosaics Lab

Handmade Mosaic Murals and Mosaic Designs by Mosaics Lab

Original Mosaic Mural Design by Mosaics Lab

Handmade Mosaic Art, Mosaic Designs And Mosaic Artwork by Mosaics Lab

Stunning Handmade Mosaic Art And Designs by Mosaics Lab

Mosaics Lab, the world’s best mosaics art studio, has won a “Best of Houzz” award for Customer Service on Houzz®.

The main reason we exist is because we deeply care about helping people connect to and elevate their living space in a unique way.”
— Chad Kassis
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mosaics Lab has won a “Best Of Houzz” award for Customer Service on Houzz®, the leading platform for home renovation and design. Offering the best quality handcrafted tiles and infinite designs through customization, the world’s best mosaics art studio was chosen by the millions of homeowners that comprise the Houzz community from among more than 2.5 million active home building, remodeling, and design industry professionals.

“This award is a strong reflection of our customer-centered brand,” said Chad Kassis, Director of Customer Experience, Mosaics Lab. “It also reaffirms our reputation as one of the leading mosaic art studios in the world. We’re not in the business of selling mosaic art but our purpose and the reason we exist is because we deeply care about helping people connect to and elevate their living space in a unique way, which is why we are especially honoured to be recognized by our customers and the Houzz community by winning this prestigious award.”

Operating since 2017, Mosaics Lab’s world-renowned mosaic artists are behind some of the best mosaic art masterpieces in the world. These artists, with over 30 years of experience, have learned the ancient Roman craft of mosaic making from their ancestors.

“We only sell original mosaic art, no two pieces of work are alike, they are unique and custom-designed by passionate craftspeople whose skills were passed on to them from previous generations,” adds Kassis. “This award is a testament to that commitment.”

“The Best Of Houzz awards are an emblem of trust and credibility for home professionals across the U.S. and around the world, and we are excited to celebrate this year’s winners,” said Liza Hausman, vice president of Industry Marketing for Houzz. “The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the critical need for people to feel comfortable before inviting pros into and around their homes, and the Best Of Houzz badge is a powerful way for pros to communicate the trust that homeowners have in their business. It’s just one of many tools on the Houzz platform that help pros to communicate their unique expertise, and homeowners to find the right professionals for their projects.”

You can see more of Mosaics Lab’s work on Houzz at Mosaics Lab Houzz

Chad Kassis
Mosaics Lab
+1 416-830-3852
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Mosaics Lab Awarded Best of Houzz 2021

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.