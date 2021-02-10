Mosaics Lab Awarded Best of Houzz 2021
Mosaics Lab, the world’s best mosaics art studio, has won a “Best of Houzz” award for Customer Service on Houzz®.
The main reason we exist is because we deeply care about helping people connect to and elevate their living space in a unique way.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mosaics Lab has won a “Best Of Houzz” award for Customer Service on Houzz®, the leading platform for home renovation and design. Offering the best quality handcrafted tiles and infinite designs through customization, the world’s best mosaics art studio was chosen by the millions of homeowners that comprise the Houzz community from among more than 2.5 million active home building, remodeling, and design industry professionals.
— Chad Kassis
“This award is a strong reflection of our customer-centered brand,” said Chad Kassis, Director of Customer Experience, Mosaics Lab. “It also reaffirms our reputation as one of the leading mosaic art studios in the world. We’re not in the business of selling mosaic art but our purpose and the reason we exist is because we deeply care about helping people connect to and elevate their living space in a unique way, which is why we are especially honoured to be recognized by our customers and the Houzz community by winning this prestigious award.”
Operating since 2017, Mosaics Lab’s world-renowned mosaic artists are behind some of the best mosaic art masterpieces in the world. These artists, with over 30 years of experience, have learned the ancient Roman craft of mosaic making from their ancestors.
“We only sell original mosaic art, no two pieces of work are alike, they are unique and custom-designed by passionate craftspeople whose skills were passed on to them from previous generations,” adds Kassis. “This award is a testament to that commitment.”
“The Best Of Houzz awards are an emblem of trust and credibility for home professionals across the U.S. and around the world, and we are excited to celebrate this year’s winners,” said Liza Hausman, vice president of Industry Marketing for Houzz. “The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the critical need for people to feel comfortable before inviting pros into and around their homes, and the Best Of Houzz badge is a powerful way for pros to communicate the trust that homeowners have in their business. It’s just one of many tools on the Houzz platform that help pros to communicate their unique expertise, and homeowners to find the right professionals for their projects.”
You can see more of Mosaics Lab’s work on Houzz at Mosaics Lab Houzz
