CareRite Centers Observes Heart Health Month 2021
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- February is Heart Health Awareness Month. CareRite Centers across the nation observe Heart Health Awareness Month annually in an effort to provide education and support to the greater community. This year’s programming will take place through virtual programs and social media platforms as COVID-19 protocols have limited in-person meetings and engagement.
Patient at Palmetto Subacute Care Center in Miami, Florida wearing red attire on National Wear Red Day
“Annually as an organization, we are so proud to raise awareness on the importance of cardiac health by sharing the latest guidance, advances, and best practices with those in our communities,” shared Ashley Romano, CareRite Centers’ Chief Experience Officer.
This year’s virtual events are expected to draw thousands of guests across the nation. Among those in attendance will include: local community members, members of local senior centers, clinical support groups, hospital networks, continuing care retirement communities, and professional organizations.
CareRite Centers in New York, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Florida have partnered with renowned cardiac and nutritional experts to develop an educational curriculum that can be accessed by the public through CareRite Centers’ websites and social media platforms. This year’s material will focus on nutritional guidance, stress management, biomedical research, and more.
The CareRite Centers network will also proudly offer complimentary virtual Zumba classes, heart healthy cooking demonstrations, painting courses, and exclusive Urban Zen Integrative Therapy sessions.
“CareRite Centers recognizes the need for providing education and awareness to communities during a historic time of need,” offered Romano. “The materials were designed to enhance an individual’s understanding of overall cardiac health, while offering programs and activities to support stress management and lifestyle practices,” Romano continued.
Employees and patients in the CareRite Centers network also joined together in wearing “red” in recognition of National Wear Red Day, with the goal of spreading awareness and eradicating heart disease.
“CareRite Centers is a proud member of the community and we are honored to serve those who extend beyond the walls of our centers,” shared Bonnie Nogin, Director of Community Affairs for CareRite Centers. “Our annual Heart Health forums are a staple of our organization’s mission, as our centers serve as resource sites for the greater community,” Nogin concluded.
CareRite Centers, LLC is a dynamic healthcare organization that services the needs of short term rehabilitation, skilled nursing, and long term care for thousands of patients across the nation. With a strong commitment to customer service, education and innovation, as well as philanthropy, the organization is currently represented in centers across New York, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Florida.
For more information, please visit www.CareRiteCenters.com for a complete network listing and to learn more about #TheCareRiteDifference.
