Meeting Notice: Maryland Agricultural Commission to Meet Feb. 10 via Teleconference

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland Agricultural Commission will meet Wednesday, February 10 at 9 a.m. via teleconference. The meeting agenda includes staff updates and commodity reports from each board member. 

For more details about the meeting and for call-in information, contact Jessica O’Sullivan at jessica.osullivan@maryland.gov or (410) 841-5882.

# # #

Follow Maryland Department of Agriculture on Twitter @MdAgDept

Note: Starting Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, the Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) will begin posting all public meeting notices on the event calendar and newsroom pages of MDA’s website. Meeting notices will no longer be distributed via press release. Please contact MDA’s Public Information Officer Megan Guilfoyle at megan.guilfoyle@maryland.gov with any questions.

Meeting Notice: Maryland Agricultural Commission to Meet Feb. 10 via Teleconference

