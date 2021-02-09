Qwilr takes out top ranks for Proposal Software in G2.com Winter Reports and GetApp Awards

Qwilr recognized for high performance across multiple sales software categories, including Contract Management, Document Generation, CPQ and E-Signature

/EIN News/ -- SYDNEY, Australia, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qwilr , the smart document system for sales and marketing teams, has been ranked at the top of its category in G2.com's Winter Reports. Qwilr secured #1 place for Most Implementable in the Proposal and CPQ (Configure, Price, Quote) software categories, and #2 in the Small Business Implementation index for Contract Management . It was also voted a High Performer across Contract Management, CPQ, Document Generation and E-Signature categories, and a Leader in the Proposal category.



In the GetApp awards, also announced this month, Qwilr has been named a Category Leader for Proposal Management software.

Thousands of customer reviews were analyzed by G2 in order to determine Qwilr's high performance in this quarter's reports. Similarly, GetApp takes ratings from end-users to determine the best proposal software solutions in market.

Unlike other document software, Qwilr offers easy-to-use features to create compelling design, implement sophisticated document automation, and power sales transactions. With Qwilr, sales and marketing teams can easily create any type of sales content, such as proposals or presentations, as beautiful, personalized webpages that impress prospects and close deals quicker.

Qwilr has rapidly become the software solution of choice for sales teams globally. In 2020, companies doubled the volume of deals won using Qwilr, proving its effectiveness in a new world of remote-first sales.

Mark Tanner, Co-Founder and COO at Qwilr, commented, "We're incredibly proud to be recognized by our customers in the latest G2.com and GetApp reports. Qwilr has become a must-have tool for B2B sales teams looking for one seamless solution that offers document generation, quoting, electronic signature and contract management. It's no longer efficient for a sales rep to rely on old-school tactics of sending a generic PDF, or meeting in person with a prospect. Qwilr provides a one-stop-shop for the new way of selling."

About G2: G2, the world’s leading business solution review platform, leverages more than 1M+ user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than five million people visit G2’s site to gain unique insights.

About GetApp: GetApp is the premier online resource for businesses exploring software as a service (SaaS) products. Buyers easily compare software products side-by-side with GetApp’s free interactive tools and detailed product data. GetApp features research, insights, trends, and validated user reviews, giving buyers the tools they need to make informed decisions for their organization. GetApp is a Gartner company. For more information, visit www.getapp.com .

About Qwilr: Qwilr is delivering the future of communications for business. We make it easy to create differentiated, visually compelling sales and marketing collateral, at speed. You can deliver a better, faster buyer experience by combining proposal content, price quotes and sales transactions into a single, mobile-friendly webpage. It's the ultimate productivity boost for sales and marketing teams, with automation, analytics, code-free design and collaboration features, all in one platform. Qwilr was founded and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. For more information, visit qwilr.com .

GetApp Category Leaders constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, GetApp or its affiliates.

