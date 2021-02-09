Global Glaucoma Therapeutics Market Size Worth USD 11.05 Billion at 6.1% CAGR; Improved Distribution Network of Key Companies to Aid Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Glaucoma Therapeutics Market Key Players Studied In this Report are Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Allergan plc (part of AbbVie Inc.) (Ireland), Bausch and Lomb Incorporated (U.S.), Teva Pharmaceuticals Industry (Israel), Pfizer, Inc. (U.S.), Aerie Pharmaceuticals (U.S.), Inotek Pharmaceuticals (U.S.), and other players

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report, Glaucoma Therapeutics market size is projected reach USD 7.34 billion by 2026. Global Glaucoma Therapeutics market was USD 6.59 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period set between 2019 to 2026. North America held USD 2518.31 million in terms of revenue. The region is set to dominate the market stoked by the presence of an efficient treatment framework and a well-equipped hospital infrastructure.

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

May 2020 : AbbVie Inc. acquired Allergan plc to strengthen its leading position in the glaucoma market.

: AbbVie Inc. acquired Allergan plc to strengthen its leading position in the glaucoma market. October 2019: EyeTechCare started recruiting volunteers to participate in its new research activity. The organization is set to gather safety data on Ultrasound Cycle Plasty treatment (UCP) in primary glaucoma patients based in China.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/glaucoma-therapeutics-market-100312





COVID-19 to Affect Growth Positively Fueled by Postponement of Elective Surgeries

The rising prevalence of glaucoma amongst the geriatric population across the globe is set to be one of the major factors for the glaucoma therapeutics market growth. It is mainly occurring because of the surging screen time of gadgets, such as smartphones and laptops. The International Agency of the Prevention of Blindness declared that approximately 80 million people worldwide are expected to suffer from glaucoma by the end of 2020. However, numerous cases of regulatory recall of these therapeutics products may hinder growth.

Based on product type, the market is fragmented into combination drugs, carbonic anhydrase inhibitors, beta blockers, alpha adrenergic agonists, prostaglandins analogs, and others. Out of these, the prostaglandins analogs segment earned 40.3% in terms of glaucoma therapeutics market share in 2019. This growth is attributable to their possession of fewer side effects, unlike the other glaucoma therapeutics. They are also efficient in lowering intraocular pressure (IOP).



Several government healthcare facilities have categorized glaucoma as elective. Hence, all the surgeries associated with this condition were postponed globally owing to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. This has further resulted in the huge demand for glaucoma therapeutics amongst patients to slow down the progression of glaucoma. Our reports are specially curated to provide in-depth analysis of the effects of coronavirus on every possible market. They will be able to help you regain business confidence during such a grave period of time.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/glaucoma-therapeutics-market-100312





Increasing Screen Time of Gadgets among People to Boost Growth

Europe is expected to grow considerably because of the presence of favorable reimbursement policies. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, would showcase the highest growth fueled by the increasing aging population, especially in Japan and China, who are in need of this therapeutics.

Several companies present in the global market for glaucoma therapeutics are striving to compete with their rivals by either engaging in mergers & acquisitions, or by conducting novel clinical research studies. Below are two of the important industry developments:

Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Allergan plc (part of AbbVie Inc.) (Ireland)

Bausch and Lomb Incorporated (U.S.)

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industry (Israel)

Pfizer, Inc. (U.S.)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (U.S.)

Inotek Pharmaceuticals (U.S.)





Quick Buy - Glaucoma Therapeutics Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100312





Global Glaucoma Therapeutics Market Segmentations:

By Drug Class

By Disease Indication

By Distribution Channel

By Geography

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/glaucoma-therapeutics-market-100312





Have a Look at Related Reports:

Non-steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Disease Indication (Arthritis, Migraine, Ophthalmic Diseases, and Others), By Route of Administration (Oral, and Parenteral), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Alopecia Treatment Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Route of Administration (Topical, Injectable, Oral), By Gender Type (Male, Female), By Age Group (Below 18 years, 18 - 34 Years, 35 - 49 Years, Above 50 Years), By End User and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Skin Cancer Treatment Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Disease Indication (Melanoma and Non-Melanoma), By Therapy (Immunotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Chemotherapy, and Radiation Therapy), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Pharmacovigilance (PV) Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Service and Software), By Deployment (In-house and Outsource), By End User (Hospitals, Pharmaceutical Companies, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Human Monoclonal Antibody, Humanized Monoclonal Antibody, Chimeric Monoclonal Antibody, and Murine Monoclonal Antibody), By Application (Cancer, Autoimmune Diseases, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs





Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/glaucoma-therapeutics-market-9112