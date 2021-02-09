Secoo Special Committee Retains Financial Advisor and Legal Counsel

/EIN News/ -- BEIJING, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Secoo Holding Limited (“Secoo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SECO), ‎Asia’s leading online integrated upscale products and services platform, today announced that the special committee consisting of independent directors (the “Special Committee”) of the Company’s board of directors (the “Board”), formed to review and consider, among other things, the previously announced preliminary non-binding “going private” proposal (the “Proposal”) received by the Board on January 10, 2021, has retained Duff & Phelps, LLC as its financial advisor and Hogan Lovells as its legal counsel to assist it in its review and evaluation of the Proposal.



The Board cautions the Company’s shareholders and others considering trading the Company’s securities that no decisions have been made by the Special Committee with respect to the Company’s response to the Proposal. There can be no assurance that any definitive offer will be made, that any agreement will be executed or that this or any other transaction will be approved or consummated. The Company does not undertake any obligation to provide any updates with respect to this or any other transaction, except as required under applicable law.

About Secoo Holding Limited

Secoo Holding Limited (“Secoo”) is Asia’s leading online integrated upscale products and services platform. Secoo provides customers with a wide selection of authentic upscale products and lifestyle services on the Company’s integrated online and offline shopping platform which consists of the Secoo.com website, mobile applications and offline experience centers, offering over 400,000 SKUs, covering over 3,800 global and domestic brands. Supported by the Company’s proprietary database of upscale products, authentication procedures and brand cooperation, Secoo is able to ensure the authenticity and quality of every product offered on its platform.

