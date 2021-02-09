Europe Prothrombin Complex Concentrate Market to Grow USD 398.9 Million at 10.9% CAGR till 2027; Rising Adoption of Advanced Bleeding Disorder Management Solutions to Fuel Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Top Players Covered in the Europe Prothrombin Complex Concentrate Market Research Report are Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Tokyo, Japan), Kedrion S.p.A (Lucca, Italy), Grifols, S.A. (Barcelona, Spain), Sanquin (Amsterdam, The Netherlands), Octapharma AG (Lachen, Switzerland), CSL Limited (Melbourne, Australia) and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Europe prothrombin complex concentrate market size is projected to reach USD 398.9 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period. The substantial advantages offered by prothrombin complex concentrate (PCC) will be the primary driving force behind this market’s growth, forecasts Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Europe Prothrombin Complex Concentrate Market Size, Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (4-factor PCC and 3-factor PCC), By Application (Acquired Coagulation Deficiency and Congenital Coagulation Deficiency and By End User (Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, and Others), 2020-2027”. PCC (factor IX complex) is a medication comprising blood clotting factors II, IX, and X, indicated for treating bleeding in patients with hemophilia B. This line of treatment offers a host of benefits, especially when compared to Fresh Frozen Plasma (FFP), a leading anticoagulation-reversal therapy.

Industry Development:

August 2019: Octapharma AG announced the launch of its 4-factor prothrombin complex concentrate, Pronativ, indicated to arrest and reverse surgical blood loss.





Germany to Spearhead the Europe PCC Market; the UK to Display Promising Growth

Germany is anticipated to headline the Europe prothrombin complex concentrate market share during the forecast period owing to a large pool of patients suffering from congenital factor IX deficiency. In 2019, the country’s market size stood at USD 46.0 million. In the UK, on the other hand, the rising incidence of hemophilia B will be the principal growth driver for the country’s market. Further, the market in Scandinavia will be propelled by the strong presence and operations of CSL Behring in the region and the wide popularity of its prothrombin complex concentrate brand, Confidex.

The COVID-19 pandemic eruption has wreaked unprecedented havoc across nations, brought the world economy to a grinding halt, and has given rise to widespread uncertainty, anxiety, and panic across industries. Governments are taking the necessary steps to pull their countries out of this crisis, while private companies are exploring alternative strategies to survive these hard times.





Increasing Geriatric Populations across Europe to Create Market Opportunities

An emerging factor driving the Europe prothrombin complex concentrate market growth is the rapidly aging populations across the continent. According to the latest data released by the UN’s Population Division, nearly 25% of Europe’s people are aged 60 years and above. Moreover, the European Commission (EC) predicts that the proportion of people above the age of 80 in the EU-27 will increase from 5.8% to 14.6% between 2019 and 2100. Older persons are at a heightened risk of acute liver injury and also face increased susceptibility to the fibrotic response. Prothrombin complex concentrate has proven to be highly effective in treating patients with liver disease as they frequently develop coagulopathy.

A study conducted in 2019 by researchers from the Royal Free Hospital, London and University College London found that PCC therapy was effective in improving coagulation test results in patients with liver disease, without any excess thrombotic events. Such research studies proving the efficacy of PCC treatments, complemented by a rising number of older persons, will bolster the prospects of this market in Europe.





List of Key Companies Profiled in the Europe Prothrombin Complex Concentrate Market Report:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Tokyo, Japan)

Kedrion S.p.A (Lucca, Italy)

Grifols, S.A. (Barcelona, Spain)

Sanquin (Amsterdam, The Netherlands)

Octapharma AG (Lachen, Switzerland)

CSL Limited (Melbourne, Australia)





