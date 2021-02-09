Robotics Surgical Simulation Systems Market Size to Reach USD 1.69 Billion By 2028 | Global Analysis, Statistics, Revenue, Industry Demand and Trend Analysis Research Report by Emergen Research

Top Companies Profiled in Robotics Surgical Simulation Systems Market Report are Surgical Science Sweden AB, Limbs & Things LTD., VirtaMed AG, 3D Systems Inc., Accuray Incorporated, CMR Surgical, Auris Health Inc., Maxar Technologies Limited, Medtronic, and Simulab Corporation.

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global robotics surgical simulation systems market is projected to reach a market size of USD 1.69 Billion by 2028 and register a CAGR of 17.0%, over the forecast period, according to most recent analysis by Emergen Research. Introduction of Artificial Intelligence technologies in healthcare, increasing modernization across medical sectors, and growing use of robotics in surgical and treatment applications are among other key factors expected to continue to drive market growth.

General surgery is a stream that requires knowledge and responsibility for the pre-operative, operative, and postoperative management of patients with a wide spectrum of diseases. General surgery tends to be a varied specialty in which the activities of the surgeon include allotment of time for operation room, emergency department, and intensive care unit. General surgery is on a cutting edge as it continues to reinvent and establish itself to benefit the patients. The general surgery segment is expected to continue to register high revenue growth during the forecast period owing to rising adoption of new and more innovative surgical procedures and positive patient outcomes.

The global robotics surgical simulation systems market is moderately competitive, with research and development of more cutting-edge solutions being explored for deployment in the healthcare industry.

Surgical Science Sweden AB, Limbs & Things LTD., VirtaMed AG, 3D Systems Inc., Accuray Incorporated, CMR Surgical, Auris Health Inc., Maxar Technologies Limited, Medtronic, and Simulab Corporation.

In July 2019, Surgical Science Sweden AB acquired SenseGraphics AB, which is a Stockholm, Sweden-based medical simulator software developing company. Surgical Science Sweden AB is a listed Sweden company that develops and markets virtual simulators for evidence-based keyhole surgery and endoscopic training.

Based on type of surgery, the global robotics surgical simulations systems market is segmented into general surgery, endoscopic surgery, neurological surgery, gynecological surgery, and cardiac surgery. The general surgery segment accounted for a revenue share of 25.3% in 2020, and is expected to continue to register steady growth over the forecast period.

North America is a major market for robotics surgical simulation systems. Increasing investments in the healthcare sector, deployment of Artificial Intelligence in medical procedures, and increasing use of simulation systems in general surgeries are factors contributing significantly to market growth. The United States is expected to continue to account for substantially share in the North America market during the forecast period.

For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global robotics surgical simulation systems market based on product & service type, type of surgery, end-use, and region:

Product & Service Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028) Conventional Surgery Simulation Minimally Invasive Surgery Simulation Others

Type of Surgery Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028) General Surgery Endoscopic Surgery Neurological Surgery Gynecological Surgery Cardiac Surgery

End-use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028) Hospitals Surgical Centers Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Europe Russia UK Germany France BENELUX Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest of MEA



