COVID-19 Diagnostics Market 2021 Size & Share | Market worth USD 11.40 Billion at 7.9% CAGR by 2027

Key Prominent Players Covered in the COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Research Report Are PerkinElmer Inc., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated , Quidel Corporation , Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Abbott Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., bioMérieux SA , F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd , Danaher Corporation and other players

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global COVID-19 diagnostics market is projected to reach USD 8.04 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period. Uncontrolled spread of the coronavirus worldwide will be the major factor propelling the growth of this market, shares Fortune Business Insights™ in its report.

According to Johns Hopkins University, global COVID-19 infections reached 100,000 in just 60 days, growing to 200,000 in the next 12-14 days, and the recent addition of 100,000 cases has taken only 3 days. The calculation of the spread of this disease is based on the estimation of the “reproduction number” or R Naught (Ro). The UK Research and Innovation organization states that if the Ro goes above 1, exponential growth will be witnessed. As per a study published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine based on the virus transmission rate in Wuhan, the Ro was computed to be between 2.49 and 2.63. Such rapid transmission of the virus has surged the demand for coronavirus diagnostics tools and kits, which is boosting the growth of this market.





An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Concerted Efforts towards Developing COVID Detection Tests to Accelerate Growth

With the COVID-19 pandemic showing no signs of abatement, medical and regulatory bodies are collaborating to encourage innovation and speed up research in developing coronavirus detection tools. For instance, in April 2020, the National Institutes of Health in the US announced the launch of Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics (RADx) initiative with a funding of USD 1.5 billion to commercialize and widen the accessibility of COVID-19 testing. Similarly, in June 2020, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) joined the COVID-19 Diagnostics Evidence Accelerator created by the Friends of Cancer Research and Reagan-Udall Foundation with the aim to evaluate the performance of PCR and antibody tests for COVID. Together, these and similar initiatives are expected to augment the COVID-19 diagnostics market growth throughout 2020.





High Number of COVID-19 Cases to Give North America Leading Market Position

The United States is one of the worst-hit countries in the world by the coronavirus pandemic, with the number of cases as of June 2020 standing at 2.68 million and 129,000 deaths. In response, the US government is injecting more funds into medical research facilities to accelerate development of COVID-19 diagnostics and widen the testing net in the country. The region’s market size in 2020 stood at USD 2.20 billion.

In Europe, the virus is spreading at a furious pace, with the UK, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany having the highest number of cases. Quick adoption of advanced detection tools in the region will enable it to expand its footprint in the COVID-19 diagnostics market share in the immediate future. Heavy investments by governments in Asia Pacific in the healthcare sector are expected to favor market growth in the region.

Regulatory Support to Novel Diagnostic Solutions to Encourage Innovation

The coronavirus is tightening its hold on the world and pharmaceuticals and governments are in a race against time to develop and launch quick and accurate diagnostic tests for this deadly virus. As a result, bodies such as the FDA are providing the necessary support to companies by removing unnecessary regulatory barriers, which is encouraging other players to innovate.

Industry Developements:

May 2020: Sofia 2 SARS Antigen FIA test developed by Quidel was green lit by the FDA, making it the first antigen test approved in the US for the detection of COVID-19. These tests identify unique protein fragments found on the outer walls of the coronavirus and deliver quick results.

March 2020: The US FDA cleared Abbott’s molecular point-of-care test for detection of COVID in patients through its Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). The test promises to deliver positive results in 5 minutes and negative results in 13 minutes.





Key Companies and Manufacturers Covered:

PerkinElmer Inc.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Quidel Corporation

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Abbott

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

bioMérieux SA

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Danaher Corporation





Key Features of COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Report:

Overview, Industry Life Cycle Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis

Size, Trends, Growth Drivers, Constraints, SWOT Analysis, Forecast Analysis

Competitive Landscapes: Market Share, Product Portfolio, New Product Launches, etc.

Market attractiveness and Associated Growth Opportunities

Strategic Growth Opportunities for the Existing and New Players

Key Success Factors





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Market Scope Market Segmentation Market Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview: Guidelines for COVID-19 Diagnosis New Product Launch Prevalence of COVID-19 Disease Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

Global COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Instruments Reagents & Kits Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technology Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Point-of-care (POC) Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Sample Type Oropharyngeal & Nasopharyngeal Swabs Blood Urine Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals & Clinics Laboratories & Diagnostic Centers Research Institute Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa







TOC Continued….





SECONDARY RESEARCH IS CONDUCTED TO DERIVE THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION:

Details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies

Details in relation to prevalence, incidence, patient numbers, distribution of patients, average price of treatment, etc.

Number of end user facilities by region/country and average annual spending or procurement of devices by type of end user facility

Number of procedures and average price of procedures

Replacement rate and pricing of capital equipment

Market dynamics in relation to the market under focus – Drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Market & technological trends, new product developments, product pipeline.





