Aurora Mobile Receives InfoQ 2020 Best Technology Community Award for Expertise in Mobile Development and Industry Impact

/EIN News/ -- SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it received the InfoQ 2020 Best Technology Community Award (the “Award”) at the Developer Ecosystem Co-creation Program virtual conference, hosted by InfoQ on February 5, 2021. InfoQ is one of the largest and most influential technology communities in China. The Award recognizes Aurora Mobile for its contributing high-quality content within technology communities, profound expertise in mobile development and technology leadership and extensive impact across multiple industries. SAP, CODING (a subsidiary of Tencent Cloud), 360 DigiTech, SENSORS Data and some other well-known companies have also received the Award.



The InfoQ virtual conference was attended by more than a hundred business representatives, TGO Kunpeng Club members, and technical experts to discuss topics such as mobile APP developer ecosystem development, technical content production, and engagement of technical communities. There were twelve awards at the conference given to enterprises and individuals that have made outstanding contributions to the technology industry in China.

Since its inception in 2011, Aurora Mobile’s products, value proposition and strategy has been focused on developers’ needs. A series of services including push notifications, one-key authentication, instant messaging, statistics and analytics, traffic monetization (JG Alliance), JG VaaS (Video as a Service), and JG UMS (Unification Messages System) have been successively launched to help APP developers improve operations, drive business growth and monetization. To date, Aurora Mobile has provided software development kits to over 1.65 million APPs across sectors including finance, e-commerce, online education, information, gaming and new energy vehicles. Aurora Mobile has strengthened its developer-centric strategy based on continuous product iteration and expansion of application scenarios. In December 2020, Aurora Mobile was named the “2020 Most Trusted SaaS Platform by Developers” at a conference hosted by pingwest.com. Aurora Mobile was the sole recipient of the award for technology innovation, a clear indication that Aurora Mobile's industry-leading technical capabilities and SaaS product and service offerings are well received and trusted by millions of developers in China.

Aurora Mobile’s products and services have enabled developers to drive business growth for over a decade. Going forward, Aurora Mobile will continue to work together with developers to support technology development and develop a sustainable mobile development ecosystem.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China. Aurora Mobile is committed to providing efficient and stable push notification, one-click verification, and APP traffic monetization services to help developers improve operational efficiency, grow and monetize. Meanwhile, Aurora Mobile's vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making.

