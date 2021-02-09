Saif Rathore Joins IncludeHealth’s Medical Advisory Board

Medical Data Analytics Executive to Provide Expertise and Further Advance Musculoskeletal Progress

/EIN News/ -- Cincinnati, OHIO, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IncludeHealth, a leader in musculoskeletal care and training, announced today that Saif Rathore, MD PhD has joined its Medical Advisory Board (MAB) to aid in expanding the Company’s current operations, technology advances and initiatives in the digital health and physical therapy space.

“I am pleased to support IncludeHealth as it redefines musculoskeletal care. COVID has shown us that care can be delivered virtually, and IncludHealth’s motion capture technology distinguishes it from other entrants in the field,” said Dr. Rathore. “By bringing musculoskeletal care to the patient, where they are, when they have time, and in easy to use fashion, we can redefine expectations for virtual care delivery. I am thrilled to support this mission and drive health care forward.”

Dr. Rathore comes to the IncludeHealth Medical Advisory Board with a robust pedigree and career including roles as Medical Director & Associate Partner at McKinsey, Head of Data & Analytics Innovation at Cigna-Evernorth, and faculty at the Yale School of Medicine. He completed his PhD in Epidemiology and Medical Degrees from Yale University and his training in internal medicine at the Massachusetts General Hospital.

The IncludeHealth Medical Advisory Board was founded in 2018, and is led by renowned neurosurgeon and University of Cincinnati College of Medicine professor Dr. John M. Tew. Since its founding, the Board has focused on broadening the medical applications and research aspects of IncludeHealth’s digital platform.

“Dr. Rathore truly expands our capabilities to learn, grow and diversify how we think about our initiatives, and drive substantial impact in the musculoskeletal world for patients, providers and payers,” said Ryan Eder, founder and CEO of IncludeHealth. “We continue to be thoughtful and diligent with our Medical Advisory Board, and Dr. Rathore is an ideal fit as we work relentlessly to pursue transformative care.”









ABOUT INCLUDE HEALTH

IncludeHealth is an Ohio-based digital health & performance company delivering next-generation musculoskeletal care and training. The IncludePlatform pairs HIPAA-compliant cloud software with connected sensors and movement correction technology to quantify and qualify human performance. This unique pairing provides breakthrough capabilities to digitize delivery and lower the barriers to care. IncludeHealth’s technology has been recognized with 28 international innovation and health awards, and is utilized in orthopedics, neuroscience, pediatric care, senior care, government, and general wellness. To learn more, visit includehealth.com and connect via Twitter (@includehealth) or LinkedIn (IncludeHealth, Inc.).







Attachment

Carson Quinn IncludeHealth (312) 339-9779 carson@zindsey.com