Accomplished Attorney Releases Updated Examination of the Impact Roe v. Wade Continues to have on American Law and Society

/EIN News/ -- FREDERICK, Md., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Controversial from the very beginning, Roe v. Wade has been one of the most well-known and divisive Supreme Court cases in the last 50 years. It has affected how the Constitution is interpreted, been the foundation for change in U.S. laws and societal morality, divided the nation on moral issues, and continues to be a hot topic in political debate. Because the case remains impactful and relevant in today’s society and law, author and attorney C. Paul Smith decided to republish his book “The Fetal Right to Life Argument” to provide significant revisions and updates that include many of the subsequent Supreme Court cases that have interpreted, modified, and extended Roe v. Wade.

Originally published in 1977, Smith wrote “The Fetal Right to Life Argument” as a result of a research project he did on Roe v. Wade while attending Brigham Young University Law School and just four years after the U.S. Supreme Court had made their decision in the case. The information within the second edition of Smith’s book will be helpful to those who really want to understand Roe v. Wade, as he has found the original case often to be misrepresented.

“After the Roe v. Wade ruling, the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights published a very biased report that criticized all the right-to-life proposals,” said Smith. “The material in my book answers and repudiates the one-sided and erroneous arguments of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights while also providing a thorough summary of the legal arguments in favor of recognizing a fetal right to life and exposes the flawed argument of those who supported the ruling.”

Smith is also creating a collection of argument based legal books which will include two of his published books, “The Fetal Right to Life Argument” (1977/2020) and “The Capitalism Argument, and the Fatal Flaws of Socialism” (2019) and several others he is currently working on including “The Climate Change Hoax Argument”, “The Freedom of Speech Argument”, and “The Heterosexual Marriage Argument”. To learn more, please visit www.cpaulsmith.com.

“The Fetal Right to Life Argument: Second Edition, 2020”

By C. Paul Smith

ISBN: 978-1-4808-9600-0 (sc); 978-1-4808-9602-4 (hc); 978-1-4808-9601-7 (e)

Available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Archway Publishing

About the Author

C. Paul Smith has practiced law in Maryland since 1978 after receiving his J.D. degree from the Brigham Young University Law School. He is an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints having been a bishop in the church and serving multiple missions. Smith currently hosts a weekly radio program called “Latter Day Messages” on WFMD in Frederick, Maryland and was also an elected official in Frederick. He has written several books on the Constitution and religion including: “I Will Send My Messenger” (1988, 2019), “The Prophet Joseph Smith – Restoration Issues” (2019), “The Capitalism Argument, and the Fatal Flaws of Socialism” (2019), and “The Fetal Right to Life Argument” (1977, 2020). He is also currently working on several new books that will be on legal topics such as “The Climate Change Hoax Argument”, “The Freedom of Speech Argument”, and “The Heterosexual Marriage Argument”, as well as religious focused books including one about The Creation. Smith and his wife Terry have 12 children and 36 grandchildren and reside in Frederick, Maryland.

