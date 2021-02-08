DHHL NEWS RELEASE: Papakōlea-Kewalo Drainage and Sewer Easement Inspections

Newsroom Posted on Feb 8, 2021 in Latest News

(Papakōlea-Kewalo, Oʻahu) – The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL), through its contractors G70 and The Limtiaco Consulting Group, Inc., will conduct inspections of drainage and sewer easements, along with a construction access assessment in the Papakōlea-Kewalo community on February 16, 2021, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., weather permitting.

Work will be conducted on and around select parcels that include lots with existing drain and sewer easements and lots that have been selected to provide an access easement.

The project will ultimately aim to mitigate potential erosion and slope instability conditions.

Homesteaders who live in areas that will be impacted or whose property will need to be accessed for the inspections have been notified directly via postal mail.

These onsite inspections are critically needed to be able to plan, access, and construct Kapahu Street Slope Improvements.

For more information, call (808) 620-9500.

Media Contact: Cedric Duarte Information and Community Relations Officer Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (808) 620-9591 (808) 342-0873 [email protected]