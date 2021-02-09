DLNR NEWS RELEASE: WA’AHILA RIDGE STATE RECREATION AREA IMPROVEMENTS PLANNED

Newsroom Posted on Feb 8, 2021 in Latest News

(Honolulu) – Park improvements at Wa’ahila Ridge State Recreation Area, on O‘ahu begin next week. Improvements include the repaving and expansion of the parking area, walkway replacement and new pathways to the picnic area. New speed bumps will be added. The project includes repairs to the pavilion and comfort stations, as well as the removal of tree hazards.

People are asked to avoid construction areas for their own safety. There will be constant construction traffic, moving equipment, site work, material and debris removal, and other construction related activities.

Wa’ahila Ridge State Recreation Area will be open with these exceptions:

PARK CLOSED: 2/17 to 3/2 – full park closure for tree removal in parking and day use areas.

ENTRY ROAD & PARKING LOT CLOSED: 4/05 to 4/28 – repaving, speed bump installation and finishing work

PARTIAL CLOSURE OF PARKING LOT SECTIONS: 2/17 to 3/24 – site work for expanded parking areas, limited parking available

The contractor for this project is Hawaii Works, Inc. and the overall estimated project cost is $1,120,627 with a completion expected in June.

