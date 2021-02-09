HAWAI‘I COVID-19 JOINT INFORMATION CENTER DAILY NEWS DIGEST Feb. 8, 2021

Department of Health:

https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/what-you-should-know/current-situation-in-hawaii/

Daily Preliminary Vaccine Administration Updates

The chart below will be included in the Daily News Digest, Monday-Friday. A weekly summary with final vaccination numbers will be included each Wednesday.

33 New COVID-19 Cases Reported

DOH reports 33 new cases of coronavirus today. There were no additional deaths.

This report includes cases up until Saturday at 11:59 p.m. Full data is posted on the State COVID-19 dashboard and on the DOH Disease Outbreak & Control Division website at noon each day at hawaiicovid19.com/dashboard.

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 11:59 p.m. Feb. 6, 2021

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 20 21,361 Hawai‘i 4 2,198 Maui 7 1,870 Kaua‘i 0 179 Moloka‘i 0 25 Lānaʻi 0 109 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 2 758 Total Cases 33 26,500++ Deaths 0 418

Hospitalizations as of 8:30 a.m. on 2/5/21 – Hawai‘i-1, Maui-9, O‘ahu-54, Kauaʻi‘-0

++As a result of updated information, one case on O‘ahu was recategorized to the island of Hawai‘i, and one case from Hawai‘i island was removed from the counts.

Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs :

People Encouraged to Review 2021 Special Enrollment Period for Comprehensive Health Care Coverage

DCCA is encouraging Hawai‘i residents to visit HealthCare.gov, following President Biden’s Executive Order that provides a Special Enrollment Period (SEP) for Health Insurance Marketplace coverage. Starting Feb. 15, 2021, and continuing through May 15, 2021, HealthCare.gov will make a SEP available in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Consumers who are submitting a new application or updating an existing application can access the special enrollment through the healthcare.gov website or the marketplace call center at (800) 318-2596.

Insurance Commissioner Colin Hayashida said, “It’s been almost year since a public health emergency was declared due to COVID-19 and the emergency continues. As we continue to tackle this pandemic, it is more critical than ever to ensure that Hawaii’s uninsured and underinsured have access to affordable healthcare. This special enrollment period allows individuals and families a chance to get comprehensive health insurance coverage if they qualify.” To view more:

https://cca.hawaii.gov/blog/news-release-hawaii-residents-encouraged-to-review-2021-special-enrollment-period-for-comprehensive-health-insurance-coverage/

Department of Public Safety :

Statewide Inmate Testing Continues

The Maui Community Correctional Center (MCCC) reports 29 negative staff test results and 25 negative inmate results as part of mass testing efforts underway at the facility. The total positive inmate cases remain unchanged at eight (8). There are 19 inmates in medical isolation, including the eight (8) confirmed positive cases, and an additional 70 inmates on quarantine status as they undergo testing. No MCCC staff have reported having COVID-19. MCCC is working collaboratively with the Maui District Health Office, DOH, and the Hawai‘i Army National Guard to implement mass testing of affected inmates and staff.

COVID-19 testing is continuously being conducted statewide at all facilities. The Halawa Correctional Facility reported five (5) negative inmate test results. There were also 10 HCF staff results reported, eight (8) of which were negative and two (2) inconclusive. The O‘ahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) reports one (1) new positive staff case. OCCC also received 13 negative inmate test results. For more information on PSD’s planning and response efforts to COVID-19: http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/

Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority :

7,170 Passengers Arrive on Sunday

Yesterday, a total of 7,170 people arrived in Hawai‘i from out of state. A total 4,014 people indicated they came to Hawai‘i for vacation. There were also 876 returning residents. The trans-Pacific passenger arrival data is derived from data provided by the Safe Travels digital system.

To view more: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/

Helpful Resources

Trusted Testing and Travel Partners:

The state of Hawai‘i only accepts Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) from a certified Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendment (CLIA) lab test results from Trusted Testing and Travel Partners. For the full list of domestic trans-Pacific, inter-county, international and airline partners or information on how to become a Trusted Testing Partner, go to:

https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel-partners/

Safe Travels Hawai‘i Program: Program overview: https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/

FAQs: https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/faqs/

Email: [email protected]

Call Center Number: 1-800-GO-HAWAII

COVID-19 Vaccine Status in Hawai‘i and FAQs:

https://hawaiicovid19.com/vaccine/

Vaccine Call Center: 808-586-8332

COVID-19 Expanded Dashboard (Tables, Charts, and Visualizations):

https://hawaiicovid19.com/data-dashboard/

Safe Travels Digital Platform:

https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/data/

Trans-Pacific Passenger Arrivals Statistics:

https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/

Kaua‘i County: Kaua‘i COVID-19 webpage: https://www.kauai.gov/COVID-19 To report violators: https://www.kauai.gov/KPD-Online-Reporting

Vaccine Information: https://www.kauai.gov/vaccine

Maui County: Maui County travel and COVID-19 information: https://www.mauicounty.gov

To report violators: (808) 244-6400 or [email protected]

Hawai‘i County: Hawai‘i County COVID-19 webpage: https://coronavirus-response-county-of-hawaii-hawaiicountygis.hub.arcgis.com/pages/travel

Critical infrastructure and medical travel request: https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/e2f4ce19aa854964a8fd60bec7fbe78c To report violators: 808-935-3311

City & County of Honolulu: Honolulu COVID-19 webpage: oneoahu.org

COVID-19 Vaccine Information: http://www.oneoahu.org/vaccine

Interisland passengers arriving on O‘ahu are not subject to the mandatory quarantine. To report violators: 808-723-3900 or [email protected]

Media Contact:

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Joint Information Center

(808) 636-8194

[email protected]