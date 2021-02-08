FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Small Business Recovery Act gets a Do-Pass in Senate Finance Committee, heads to Senate Floor

Legislation provides needed economic support to New Mexico businesses

(Santa Fe, NM) – Today, another economic recovery bill was passed in the Senate Finance Committee.

Senate Bill 3, the SMALL BUSINESS RECOVERY ACT (Sponsored by Senator Jacob Candelaria, D-Albuquerque) amends and extends the Small Business Recovery Act, passed during the June 2020 Special Session. The SBRA established a new loan program, managed by the New Mexico Finance Authority, to assist small businesses during the pandemic. The new measure extends the timeframe of the loan program until May of 2022, makes up to $500 million in funding available, and offers easier access and more favorable terms than the original plan. Loans could be used to make business improvements including those necessary due to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as other non COVID-related improvements to help grow a business’s e-commerce and sales capacity.

“New Mexico businesses continue to need support as we work our way into a full economic recovery,” said Senator Candelaria. “The Small Business Recovery Act enacted last year has proven to be an effective economic tool, and the enhancements we’ve made to the program through SB3 will make these loans even easier to access for thousands of small business throughout the state. I’m happy to see this legislation move swiftly through the committee process and look forward to getting it up to the Governor’s desk.”

Senate Bill 3, along with two other economic recovery bills Senate Bill 1 and Senate Bill 2, now goes to the Senate Floor for debate.

