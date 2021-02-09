Medic Vision iQMR™ receives clearance in China; will allow up to 60 MRI scans a day
iQMR™ enhanced image quality and fast MRI solution to be installed in 50 hospitals across China during 2021, following NMPA approval.TIRAT CARMEL, ISRAEL, February 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medic Vision, the leading global provider of image enhancement solutions for medical imaging, and Hummingbird Medical Technology Co. Ltd. a leading provider of medical imaging solutions and services announced today that Medic Vision iQMR™ was cleared by the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA). iQMR, an AI-assisted technology, enables the use of fast MRI protocols on MRI scanners, by substantially increasing SNR and enhancing image quality.
iQMR has been implemented in 6 hospitals in China for a trial during 2020 and has shown satisfying results providing MRI scan-time reduction of approx. 35% while maintaining image quality of routine, long protocols.
These capabilities allowed the hospitals to reach an average of up to 60 daily patients for MRI scans per scanner, a 25% increase of their capacity before iQMR implementation.
“Receiving China NMPA approval following extensive rigorous evaluation, is a major milestone for Medic Vision, as it opens the Chinese medical imaging market - the fastest-growing in the world”, says Eyal Aharon, Medic Vision CEO. “Our AI-assisted technology is already in use at over 500 global hospitals and medical centers enhancing the performance of MRI scanners of all vendors. This approval reaffirms iQMR capabilities for reducing MRI scam-time while sustaining image quality and validating its substantial results”.
“We are pleased to obtain the NMPA clearance for iQMR”, says Tan Jin Kun, CEO of Hummingbird Medical Technology Co. Ltd. “We look forward to offering our customers, leading medical centers across China, the most innovative solution to increase their throughput, provide more MRI scans every day, and allow more patients to receive the best diagnostic value, much faster. China is a global leader in embracing new medical technologies and we are proud to facilitate these technologies to enhance the well-being and medical care in China.
The leading innovator of vendor-independent, image enhancement, productivity, and compliance solutions for CT and MRI scanners. Its innovative products are based on machine-learning assisted iterative reconstruction algorithms and are in clinical use at over 500 U.S hospitals and imaging centers.
Hummingbird Medical Technology Co. Ltd. is a subsidiary of Beijing Century Galaxy Technology Group. The company is a leading provider of medical imaging products and services to hospitals and imaging centers across China.
Founded in the mid-1990s, has grown into an international healthcare conglomerate with business concentrations in medical devices, health services, medical equipment, and investment-to-operation processes for new medical technology.
