Early Childhood | Nebraska Department of Education

From mealtime, to playtime, to story time, children have many opportunities each day to learn and practice healthy habits. Nutrition and Physical Activity Self-Assessment for Child Care (Go NAP SACC) is a trusted process that helps child care centers and homes go the extra mile to support children’s healthy eating and physical activity.

The 5 key elements of Go NAP SACC include the following:

  1. Complete a Pre Self-Assessment
  2. Attend a Go NAP SACC training FREE State Approved In-service hours
  3. Develop an Action Plan
  4. Reach Your Goals
  5. Complete a Post Self-Assessment & Feedback Survey

Childcare providers who are interested in learning more about Go NAP SACC should visit NE Go NAP SACC

