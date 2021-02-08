Early Childhood | Nebraska Department of Education
From mealtime, to playtime, to story time, children have many opportunities each day to learn and practice healthy habits. Nutrition and Physical Activity Self-Assessment for Child Care (Go NAP SACC) is a trusted process that helps child care centers and homes go the extra mile to support children’s healthy eating and physical activity.
The 5 key elements of Go NAP SACC include the following:
- Complete a Pre Self-Assessment
- Attend a Go NAP SACC training FREE State Approved In-service hours
- Develop an Action Plan
- Reach Your Goals
- Complete a Post Self-Assessment & Feedback Survey
Childcare providers who are interested in learning more about Go NAP SACC should visit NE Go NAP SACC