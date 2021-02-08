NSCAS General Growth Webinar | Nebraska Department of Education

Join the Assessment Team for a live webinar on Wednesday, February 10th at 10:00 a.m. CT to learn more about the Innovative Assessment updates. Click here to join the webinar.

The webinar will be focusing on the 2020-21 Summative Assessment priorities to support districts in leveraging assessment data, including existing data, to inform and guide teaching and learning. As well as overviewing the transition to through-year adaptive summative assessment. Refer to the 2020-21 Summative Assessment and Accountability key messages document for additional information.