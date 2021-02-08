Assessment Team Has New Phone Numbers | Nebraska Department of Education

The assessment team has new numbers! For general assessment questions, call the Statewide Assessment main phone at 402-314-3013. We no longer have the capability to transfer your calls, so if you have specific questions, please feel free to contact team members directly. Find all our new numbers on the Statewide Assessment Contact Us webpage.
