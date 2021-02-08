Two Southeastern PA Communities’ Revitalization Efforts Supported with Keystone Communities Main Street Designations

Harrisburg, PA — Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Dennis Davin announced that Easton and Quakertown have officially been designated as Keystone Communities Main Streets, allowing for funding that supports targeted investment and development to address community needs. The Greater Easton Development Partnership and Quakertown Alive! will be the administering agencies responsible for implementing the revitalization efforts in both communities.

“Receiving a Keystone Communities Main Street designation will provide Easton and Quakertown communities with reliable, catered, and prioritized support in revitalizing their neighborhoods based on their specific needs,” said Sec. Davin. “DCED remains committed to supporting local economies statewide, especially as many continue to navigate the challenging effects presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

As DCED-designated Keystone Communities Main Streets, the Greater Easton Development Partnership-Easton Main Street Initiative and Quakertown Alive! will be eligible for complimentary technical assistance and programmatic support from the Pennsylvania Downtown Center (PDC) over the next five years and will receive priority status for various funding applications submitted to DCED. Both will also be eligible for Neighborhood Assistance Program Enterprise Zone tax credits for private sector development within the designated Main Street Program area.

“As the state partner with DCED and the state coordinator with the National Main Street Center, we value the vision and support that the commonwealth continues to provide to our Main Street and Elm Street programs,” said PDC Executive Director Julie Fitzpatrick. “Both Easton and Quakertown are long-standing programs that will benefit from the human and capital investment this designation will bring.”

Founded in 1987, the mission of PDC is to build and support the capacity of local nonprofit organizations, municipalities, and individuals to enhance the overall well-being and sustainability of Pennsylvania’s core communities. PDC accomplishes this mission by engaging and educating local community leaders and volunteers to advance the sense of place, quality of life and economic vitality of the commonwealth’s downtowns, traditional neighborhood business districts and nearby residential areas.

The Keystone Communities program is designed to encourage the creation of partnerships between the public and private sector that jointly support local initiatives such as the growth and stability of neighborhoods and communities; social and economic diversity; and a strong and secure quality of life. The program allows communities to tailor assistance to meet the needs of specific revitalization efforts.

A Keystone Communities designation is a flexible tool for use in community and economic development for a variety of uses including planning activities, façade grant programs, accessible housing programs, and development grants, and designation applications are accepted at all times.

For more information about the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit the DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT: Casey Smith, DCED, casesmith@pa.gov

# # #