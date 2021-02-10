The Community Food Services Industry Finds Growth Through Initiatives And Programs To Meet the Needs Of Society

Community Food Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

The launch of various programs to serve community food service requirements is becoming an emerging trend in the community food service market. For instance, in March 2020, Food Finders Food Bank, operating in community food services launched the Mobile Pantry Program. The outreach program directly serves patrons in areas where food is needed to supplement other starvation relief agencies. The mobile pantry truck travels around North Central Indiana providing nutritious perishable and non-perishable food. It provides at least 6,500 lbs. of food to each place, which is sufficient for 140 families to receive 40-50 pounds of food. The Mobile Food Pantry allows organizations the ability to serve the needs of society.

The global community food services market size is expected to grow from $82.13 billion in 2020 to $92.98 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $131.41 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9%.

The community food services market segments covered in this report is segmented are soup kitchen and on-site meal provision; food pantry services; food collection and distribution services; other services.

