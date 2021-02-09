Hoover Dam Bridge Inspections, Lane Restrictions February 8-12 in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will be making the following lane closures along north and southbound Interstate 11 over the Mike O'Callaghan–Pat Tillman Memorial (Hoover Dam) Bridge in Clark County:

Monday (February 8) • There will be intermittent outside travel lane closures along south and northbound Interstate 11 over the Hoover Dam Bridge from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., February 8, in Clark County. There will be intermittent bridge sidewalks closures.

Tuesday—Friday (February 9-12) • There will be intermittent outside travel lane closures along northbound Interstate 11 over the Hoover Dam Bridge from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily, February 9 through February 12, in Clark County. The sidewalks will be closed.

The temporary lane closures are needed for structural bridge inspections, which are conducted on a biennial basis per federal law. The 1,900-foot-long, 890-foot-tall steel-and-concrete composite arch bridge opened to traffic on October 19, 2010.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.