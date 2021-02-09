Southbound U.S. Highway 95 Overnight Lane Closures February 16 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announces travel lane closures along southbound U.S. Highway 95 between Vegas Drive and Washington Avenue from 9 p.m., February 16, until 5 a.m., February 17 in Las Vegas for lane restriping. Las Vegas Paving Corp. is the general contractor.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.