Washington at Eastern Ave. Nightly Interim Closures Feb. 10-12, 15-17 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will be making brief 15-minute intermittent closures at the intersection of Washington and Eastern avenues from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. nightly, starting the evening of February 10 and concluding the morning of February 12 and repeating again the evening of February 15 until the morning of February 17 in Las Vegas.

Crews are installing new intersection traffic signal poles as part of a $1.45 million intersection safety upgrade that began in November. Muller Construction is the general contractor. Plans call for reconfiguring all four corners, including widening sidewalks from 10 feet to 15 feet, removing the right-turn pocket gores, and installing new overhead traffic poles to match the new lane alignments. Construction is scheduled to finish in March.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

