FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE February 04, 2021

Governor Parson Appoints 3 New Commissioners to the Missouri Veterans Commission

Governor Mike Parson appoints three new commissioners to the Missouri Veterans Commission. The designees are awaiting confirmation by the Missouri Senate.. Continue reading the news release from Gov. Mike Parson's office here.

For more information, call 573-522-4228 or e-mail Aimee.Packard@mvc.dps.mo.gov